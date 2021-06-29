Brady Anfinson allowed only one run across nine innings Sunday afternoon in Wanamingo, where the Wanamingo Jacks (5-3 Twin Rivers League) surged past the Pine Island Pioneers (1-5) 4-1.
In addition to striking out seven batters, Anfinson allowed just one run on six hits and one walk.
Wanamingo jumped ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the third, and after Pine Island scored its only run in the top of the fourth, the Jacks surged ahead for good with a run in the bottom of the fourth to go up 2-1. Two runs in the bottom of the sixth allowed for a much more comfortable final three innings on the mound for Anfinson.
Eric Swiggum smacked four hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Gavin Roosen and Peder Sviggum both collected a pair of hits and scored a run each, with Sviggum smoking a double and Roosen racing around for a triple.
Sviggum and Sam Roosen also drove in a run, as did Andrew Anfinson, while Zach Hutton and Braxton Baker scored the other two runs.
The win was the fourth in a row for Wanamingo against Twin Rivers competition, and moves the Jacks into second place behind the Rochester Roadrunners (7-1) according to records posted on mnbaseball.org.
Wanamingo is tentatively scheduled to travel to Owatonna on Wednesday night pending umpire availability. After that, the Jacks do not play again until they travel to Jordan on Thursday, July 8 for their first game in the Coors Light Classic.