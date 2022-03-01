If you wanted to place a bet on which section might produce the Class A state champion, the smart money is on Section 1A.
For one, there’s top-seeded Hayfield. The Vikings are the defending Class A state champs and are ranked No. 1 in the state by QRF and Minnesota Basketball News. Then there’s second-seeded Rushford-Peterson, which is the only Class A team to beat Hayfield this season.
R-P is ranked No. 3 in the state by QRF, right alongside Goodhue, which racked up 20 wins against the Class AA and Class AAA filled Hiawatha Valley League. No. 4 Spring Grove, N.o. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo and No. 6 Lyle-Pacelli have all won at least 20 games as well, making the top of Section 1A one of the winningest in the entire state regardless of classification.
The Section 1A tournament starts Tuesday with the play-in games, before the action starts in earnest Thursday night with the first round.
The Knights host 12th-seeded Grand Meadow, before a potential quarterfinal clash against fourth-seeded Spring Grove on Monday night at the Rochester Recreation Center. No matter who wins or loses over the next two weeks, good basketball seems to be a guarantee.
Listed below is a team-by-team look at each of the 19 teams in the section, with the best wins and worst losses this season detailed for the top 10 seeds.
No. 1 Hayfield (25-2)
QRF rank: No. 1
Section record: 11-1
Points for: 70.2
Points against: 49.3
Last five games: 4-1
Best win: A 50-43 victory at Martin County West on Feb. 18.
Worst loss: A 51-47 defeat at Rushford-Peterson on Dec. 9.
No. 2 Rushford-Peterson (20-4)
QRF rank: No. 3
Section record: 12-0
Points for: 60.2
Points against: 43.2
Last five games: 5-0
Best win: A 51-47 victory against Hayfield on Dec. 9.
Worst loss: A 47-45 overtime loss at La Crescent-Hokah on Dec. 17.
No. 3 Goodhue (20-6)
QRF rank: No. 3
Section record: 4-0
Points for: 58.6
Points against: 46.7
Last five games: 5-0
Best win: A 54-49 victory against Kasson-Mantorville team, a Class AAA program that won 16 games this season.
Worst loss: A 59-53 loss at Byron on Jan. 7, but the Wildcats won the rematch Feb. 11.
No. 4 Spring Grove (22-4)
QRF rank: No. 17
Section record: 16-2
Points for: 58.2
Points against: 36.4
Last five games: 4-1
Best win: A 39-37 overtime win against sixth-seeded Lyle/Paccelli on Feb. 18.
Worst loss: A 55-54 loss against 11th-seeded Fillmore Central to finish the regular season.
No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo (20-5)
QRF rank: No. 11
Section record: 6-3
Points for: 63.5
Points against: 50.1
Last five games: 5-0
Best win: A 57-35 victory against sixth-seeded Lyle/Pacelli on Dec. 23.
Worst loss: A 51-46 loss at a .500 Pine Island team on Jan. 27.
No. 6 Lyle-Pacelli (22-4)
QRF rank: No. 26
Section record: 18-4
Points for: 66.7
Points against: 49.2
Last five games: 4-1
Best win: A 66-60 victory against Triton on Feb. 21 in one of only two games this year against Class AA opponents.
Worst loss: A 62-59 loss against 10th-seeded Lanesboro on Jan. 25.
No. 7 Southland (16-6)
QRF rank: No. 32
Section record: 15-6
Point for: 68.1
Points against: 51.2
Last five games: 3-2
Best win: A 70-69 victory against Blooming Prairie on Feb. 10 in its only game this season against a Class A opponent.
Worst loss: A 65-61 loss and a 60-50 loss to Lyle/Pacelli that capped Southland at the No. 7 seed.
No. 8 Randolph (13-13)
QRF rank: No. 54
Section record: 4-7
Point for: 59.8
Points against: 57.1
Last five games: 2-3
Best win: Winning three of four games this season against Triton and Blooming Prairie.
Worst loss: A 72-42 loss at Kenyon-Wanamingo on Jan. 18 that showed the gulf between the top and middle tier of Section 1A.
No. 9 LeRoy-Ostrander (16-10)
QRF rank: No. 62
Section record: 12-10
Point for: 61.5
Points against: 58.1
Last five games: 3-2
Best win: A 71-69 overtime win against 10th-seeded Lanesboro on Jan. 6.
Worst loss: A 58-50 loss against 14th-seeded Bethlehem Academy on Dec. 16.
No. 10 Lanesboro (16-10)
QRF rank: No. 64
Section record: 12-10
Point for: 56.5
Points against: 51.3
Last five games: 4-1
Best win: A 57-51 victory against ninth-seeded LeRoy-Ostrander on Jan. 22.
Worst loss: A 59-55 loss against Schaeffer Academy on Dec. 14.
No. 11 Fillmore Central (9-17)
QRF rank: No. 69
Section record: 6-7
Point for: 63.2
Points against: 67.2
Last five games: 2-3
No. 12 Grand Meadow (11-15)
QRF rank: No. 84
Section record: 8-11
Point for: 55.2
Points against: 56.3
Last five games: 2-3
No. 13 Kingsland (11-15)
QRF rank: No. 82
Section record: 9-13
Point for: 53.9
Points against: 55.0
Last five games: 4-1
No. 14 Bethlehem Academy (9-15)
QRF rank: No. 86
Section record: 3-8
Point for: 53.4
Points against: 62.1
Last five games: 3-2
No. 15 Schaeffer Academy (10-16)
QRF rank: No. 93
Section record: 7-15
Point for: 54.2
Points against: 51.7
Last five games: 2-3
No. 16 Wabasha-Kellogg (7-19)
QRF rank: No. 96
Section record: 4-8
Point for: 48.2
Points against: 60.5
Last five games: 2-3
No. 17 Mabel-Canton (8-18)
QRF rank: No. 134
Section record: 4-16
Point for: 51.4
Points against: 60.2
Last five games: 1-4
No. 18 Houston (1-24)
QRF rank: No. 139
Section record: 1-18
Point for: 38.3
Points against: 68.0
Last five games: 0-5
No. 19 Glenville-Emmons (1-24)
QRF rank: No. 155
Section record: 0-18
Point for: 40.8
Points against: 74.4
Last five games: 1-24