The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights wrestling team had little trouble with the Maple River Eagles Wednesday night in the Section 2A semifinals, winning 60-20. The Knights, who are the No. 1 seed, won the first four matches by first-period pins and never looked back as they dominated No. 4 Maple River. Kenyon-Wanamingo will face No. 2 and defending section champion Blue Earth Bucs on Saturday after the Bucs beat No. 3 Medford 33-27.
The Knights will be looking for revenge as it was Blue Earth who beat K-W in last year’s section championship. Kenyon-Wanamingo coach Nathan Lexvold said on Monday that in terms of matchups he did not have a preference between Blue Earth and Medford, but that facing off with the Bucs does have a little extra attached to it.
Looking ahead to Saturday, the Knights are wrestling extremely well and Lexvold said the emphasis will continue to be on the little things.
“Just keep improving on those little things, keep dialing it in, just staying focused is the main thing,” he said.
When Kenyon-Wanamingo is at the top of its game, the Knights’ first four weight classes are the ones setting the tone. Against Maple River, sophomore Tate Miller (106 pounds), freshman Gavin Johnson (113), freshman Trent Foss (120) and freshman Kiefer Olson (126) gave K-W an almost insurmountable lead. The dual was pretty much over in the first 10 minutes with K-W up 24-0 and an equally strong back-end of the lineup.
“It’s great to get a nice start to the match, kind of get our confidence rolling,” Lexvold said about his lower weights. “Sometimes we’ve had matches where we didn’t do so well right away, where it’s kind of hard to get going, so it’s nice to get rolling right away.”
In the middle weights, freshman Landon Trump lost by tech fall (15-0) at 132 to Eagle junior Boden Simon. Senior Alec Johnson pinned senior Isaac Sowers in under a minute at 138 and sophomore Jaedin Johnson wrestled a hard-fought match against junior Ethan Evenson but lost by a 2-0 decision. Seniors Bray Olson (152) and Tyler Craig (160) both pinned their opponents in the first period to stall a Maple River comeback.
The upper weights got off to a shaky start as freshman Dillon Bartel was pinned by sophomore Cooper Ochsendorf at 170 and then fellow freshman Will Van Epps was injured during his match and had to forfeit at 182. However, seniors Logan Meyers (195), Carter Quam (220) and Armani Tucker (285) all got first-period pins to shut the door and seal the Knights’ 60-20 victory.
Kenyon-Wanamingo and Blue Earth will wrestle at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. James High School. The winner of that match will then face the winner of a match between the top two teams from Section 3A, which is contesting its quarterfinals and semifinals Thursday night.