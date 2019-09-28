Kenyon-Wanamingo had plans to snap a two-game losing streak and send fans home happy on homecoming Friday. Unfortunately, Bethlehem Academy (2-3 overall, 1-1 conference) had other ideas, racking up 319 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and en route to their first Mid Southeast White district win 42-0 over the Knights (2-3 overall, 0-2 conference).
The Cardinals’ aggressive ground-and-pound game started and ended with senior running back Josh Oathoudt. The senior was electric for BA, rushing for 184 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Sophomore Brady Strodtman chipped in with 72 yards on nine carries.
“They were physical and took it to us. They controlled the line of scrimmage, ranned the ball extremely well, and unfortunately we didn’t have an answer for them tonight,” said K-W head coach Jake Wieme. “Oathoudt ran really well. He was a patient runner waiting for holes to set up. Their lead blockers did a great job.”
The two teams have played annually the past four years. K-W won all four meetings, but two of the four were one-possession games and another, last year’s 28-13 result, was within two possessions. Friday, the Cardinals snapped the streak.
“Offensively, we couldn’t get anything going on the ground. We struggled moving the ball today,” said Wieme. “Our quarterback (Luke Berg) got hurt in the second quarter. We had a couple passes in the second half that bumped off some hands which they did a nice job defending. Everything we tried they did a nice job combatting us.”
The Cardinals held K-W to 78 total yards and -5 passing yards.
“We have to get stronger and I think we know that. The guys battled. I thought our running backs did a nice job running hard and hitting holes,” said Wieme. “We’re going to have a good week at practice, continue to develop our depth, get stronger, and start to find an identity offensively. Try to have a combination of running and passing to complement each other.”
The Knights are back in action 7 p.m. Friday at undefeated, Class 1A No. 4 Blooming Prairie (5-0 overall, 2-0 conference).
Bethlehem Academy 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
BA — 8 13 6 15
KW — 0 0 0 0
K-w offensive statistics — Passing: Luke Berg 2-5, -5 yards; Laden Nerison 0-1 … Rushing: Josh Johnson 7-63; Bray Olson 21-34; Josh Schmidt 4-4 … Receiving: Bray Olson 1-0; Tate Erlandson 1- -5