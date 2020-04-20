Slip bobbers are probably one of the greatest innovations we have seen in the world of fishing. This mostly solves the issue of using a bobber in deep water which was impossible before the invention of the slip bobber. The slip bobber employs a small knot that connects to your line and the bobber slips through the line and stops at the knot. This can be adjusted for any depth from shallow to super deep.
Here are some tips for using the slip bobber as we enter in the great month of April — crappie time!
• Multiple rods rigged — When I hit the water, I always have several rods already rigged with slip bobbers set for different depths. I have a super shallow setup that is about 2 feet deep, another around 10 feet and another rod rigged at 20 feet. Now when I spot fish on the electronics, I can instantly drop a bait down in short order.
This eliminates the need to constantly adjust the slip knot on one rod but rather gives you multiple rods to grab instantly.
• Matching the weight with feather jig — I don’t typically use live bait in April but rather a small, 1/32nd ounce feathered jig. My bobber size is around 1/16th and you need to match your lead weight with the jig to get the perfect balance. Try a small split shot first and see how your bobber looks in the water. Sometimes you have to either add a smaller split shot or add an additional one. Trial and error will get you in the perfect balance.
It seems the sight of a bobber going under water never gets old.
We grew up with red and white bobbers and now we have the sophisticated slip bobber as our main crappie weapon.
My, how things have changed!