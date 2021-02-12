In a battle of two teams listed in the "Lean and Mean" section of the Class A state rankings, the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team breezed past Dover-Eyota 40-18 on Thursday night in Stewartville.
In the first match of the night, K-W blasted the hosts 79-0.
That set up the headliner between K-W and D-E, in which the Knights sprinted out to a 15-0 lead after a fall by Tate Miller in the 106-pound weight class, a 6-4 decision from Gavin Johnson at 113 and a fall by Trent Foss at 120.
D-E won five of the next seven matches — Alec Johnson won an 8-3 decision at 138 and Bray Olson claimed a 12-2 major decision at 152 — to slice the deficit to 22-18 with four bouts remaining.
The Knights won all four, courtesy of Dillon Bartel's 7-3 decision at 182, Logan Meyers' fall at 195, Carter Quam's 5-0 decision at 220 and Armani Tucker's fall at 285.
K-W is back on the mats Tuesday, Feb. 16, for a rematch at D-E in a triangular that will also include FC/L/MC.