The K-W boys basketball team is in the midst of a rough patch, and the blows kept coming on Thursday night after a lopsided 92-61 loss to the Houston Hurricanes.
The loss was K-W’s sixth in a row, and the 92 points were the most they’ve given up in a game this season. The Knights’ last win came three weeks ago, when they defeated Hope Academy 94-71 on Jan. 3.
The K-W defense was simply unable to slow Houston on Thursday. Four Houston players reached double digits in points, with their top two scorers finishing with 29 points and 23 points. By halftime Houston was up 44-25 and the rout was on.
While K-W couldn’t match Houston’s pace, the Knights did see some balanced scoring up and down their lineup. Casey Wesbur led the way with 13 points – 10 of which came in the second half – and he was followed by Laden Nerison with 12 and Tate Erlandson with 11. Trevor Steberg scored eight, Luke Alme chipped in five and Riley Horn finished with four.
The Hurricanes (11-7) did particular damage at the free throw line, where they were 22 of 26. Additionally, Houston finished with only seven fouls in the game, while K-W committed 22.
The Knights (5-11) will look to snap their 6-game losing streak when they take on LeRoy-Ostrander (7-9) on Monday.