Preparing a pitching plan for a section tournament can be equal parts art and science.
With strictly regimented rules handed down by the Minnesota State High School League dealing with when players can and can’t pitch, it’s a constant balancing act for coaches to make sure they’re maximizing their chances to win on a particular day while also making sure there’s still someone available to pitch the next game.
For coaches across Minnesota, that challenge begins Saturday with the start of section tournaments across the state. That includes Kenyon-Wanamingo coach Kirby VanDeWalker, who’s preparing the Knights to take on Section 2AA.
“There’s always conversations going on in the dugout with the coaches about should we continue to go with this pitcher,” VanDeWalker said.
Kenyon-Wanamingo has the added headache of a four-game week leading up to Saturday. The Knights lost 4-1 against Chatfield Monday afternoon, played again Tuesday afternoon against Kasson-Mantorville and host Zumbrota-Mazeppa Thursday for a doubleheader.
In the regular season, a pitcher is allowed to throw a maximum of 105 pitches a day. That number is bumped up to 115 for the postseason, but maxing out the pitch count still requires at least three full days of rest before that player can take the mound again.
Anything over 75 pitches in a day requires at least three full days of rest, a pitch count north of 50 necessitates at least two full days of rest and if a pitcher throws more than 30 pitches they must take at least one day off. Any pitch count 30 or below and a pitcher can throw again the next day.
Owen Hilke started and pitched deep into Monday’s game, as did Gavin Sommer in Tuesday’s contest. Both will be available for Saturday’s postseason opener, which as of now VanDeWalker projects to be played at Veterans Memorial Park in Wanamingo, but the details of which are officially announced Wednesday.
“Owen will get the start and hopefully go the full distance, and hopefully we can provide some offense for him,” VanDeWalker said.
If Hilke is pitching well Saturday, the plan is to max out his pitch count, with Sommer available to clean up any messes. VanDeWalker wants to keep Sommer below 50 pitches, however, since the plan is also for him the start the second-round game Tuesday, June 1.
The extra variable is that while most of the tournament is double elimination, the first-round is single elimination, so it behooves VanDeWalker to break what ever glass is necessary in case of emergency to win that first game.
“We’re constantly looking at pitch counts, we’re looking at the score of the game and then we’re just looking at feel,” VanDeWalker said. “What’s the strike percentage look like? Is the pitcher quote-unquote on that night or is he having a shaky go of it? We take all those things into consideration and make our decisions off those things.”
If the Knights are able to go on a deep run in the postseason, VanDeWalker says Trevor Steberg, Tyler Craig, Bray Olson and others will all be called upon to pitch valuable innings.
Of course, all those players — and the rest of Kenyon-Wanamingo’s lineup — need to hit enough to make those pitching conundrums necessary.
“We’ve been inconsistent so far,” VanDeWalker said. “(Monday) we played great defense and didn’t commit any errors, but ended up losing a tight ballgame 4-1. If we’re going to get beat, that’s the way we need to get beat, where we’re not beating ourselves and other teams are earning the victory.
“We hit the ball well Friday at Plainview-Elgin-Millville with five doubles as a team and 14 hits. (Monday), we didn’t hit the ball as well, but we got guys on base and just couldn’t cash in. The playoffs are going to be about pitching, about limiting your errors and cashing in when you get opportunities with timely hitting.”