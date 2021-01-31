Slowly but surely, the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls’ basketball team is showing growth.
It’s been a grueling start to the season for the Knights (0-4) who have been outscored by wide margin by Rochester Lourdes, Cannon Falls, and Goodhue. Friday, though, the Knights scored 22 points in the first half, matching a game-high for points this year.
Junior Stella Rechtzigel and sophomore Tessa Erlandson took major steps forward offensively, each scoring the most points of the season, respectively.
It all seems to be starting to come together for the Knights even in a 49-46 loss to Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday night.
Despite another loss, this one coming down to the final seconds, Kenyon-Wanamingo head coach Jake Wieme said he’s immensely proud of what he saw from his team.
“I think the big part is that they should be believing in themselves that they can do it,” Wieme said.
Rechtzigel multiple times muscled her way to the rim through a packed in Cougars defense. She then was able to draw attention in the post and when the double team came, Rechtzigel found an open teammate near the perimeter.
“We did a nice job moving the ball, sharing the ball,” Wieme said. “We utilized Stella in the middle and I think she showed that she's a weapon for us. It also opened up shots for Tessa, for Jose and for Julia.”
Rechtzigel ended the night with a game-high 17 points. Erlandson was right behind her with 16, thanks to hitting two 3-pointers.
Sophomore Josie Quam was able to get herself to the free-throw line with some regularity and junior Julia Dahl sunk a 3-pointer that gave the Knights an early lead in the first half.
Defensively, the Knights stuck with a zone. Wieme said they came out in the second half — after talking through some adjustments — moving quicker. For the players to continue to work on correcting their miscues and show they can adjust in-game as well bodes well moving forward.
“I think they did a good job of executing it,” Wieme said. “That's a sign of a group that wants to be better and that can get better.”
Part of why Wieme thinks the Knights are off to a slow start is the little time spent in the gym due to COVID-19. More likely, because every team has had to navigate around that, is the Knights are starting a lot of fresh faces.
“We graduated about 90 percent of our playing minutes from last year,” Wieme said. “This is a lot of new stuff for these girls.”
Every game, the Knights have improved both individually and as a team little by little. Tonight, was a “great stride.”
Kenyon-Wanamingo gets a rematch with Zumbrota-Mazeppa on the road Tuesday.