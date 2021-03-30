It's only appropriate that on the first day spring sports athletes were permitted to officially practice fully Monday, temperatures soared to 70 degrees.
Fall sports athletes missed chances at state tournaments this school year. Last season, some winter sports teams watched postseason runs halted due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic rather than a heartbreaking loss.
No group of athletes and teams missed more than those that play in the spring, however. That's why Monday was so special, and why the start of competition next week will feel like such a celebration.
At Kenyon-Wanamingo, the action starts Thursday, April 8, with a home track and field meet against Cannon Falls and Zumbrota-Mazeppa. After the track and field facility first opened for practices in 2019, the venue's competition debut finally happens in 2021.
On the track, the Knights will enjoy the exploits of freshman Hayley Lentsch, who won a subsection title in the 400-meter dash in 2019 as a seventh grader and was part of a record-breaking 400-meter relay team that is slated to return three-fourths of its production along with junior Rachel Nesseth and sophomore Vanessa Schmidt. The boys team returns junior Josh Schmidt, who scored the most points for the boys team two seasons ago as a freshman.
The softball team starts the next day at Hayfield, while the baseball team kicks off its season Monday, April 12, at home against Triton as part of a double feature with the softball team opening its home schedule against Rochester Lourdes one field over.
On the baseball field, the Knights are aiming to make up for a seven-player senior class that never saw the field last season after it entered with goals of winning a Hiawatha Valley League Blue Division title. Leading that charge is senior Owen Hilke, who as a sophomore was the team's No. 1 pitcher with a 3.04 ERA to go with a 1.30 WHIP, plus 55 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings.
Hilke also finished 2019 with a slash line of .401/.541/.576.
On the softball field, the Knights are also replacing a large senior class that was never given an opportunity at a senior season. Entering last season, a large group of freshmen — now sophomores — were projected to start making large varsity contributions.
The boys and girls golf teams are the relative late starters, with both squads not scheduled to start competition until April 27 at Dodge Country Club.
Before all that, we'll release our spring sports preview section, which publishes Wednesday, April 7. We'll provide full schedules, insight from local coaches about the upcoming season and highlight the athletes that are making up these teams this season.
More than ever, simply getting back on the field this spring is a win.