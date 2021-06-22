The Wanamingo Jacks logged a pair of close wins against the Cannon Falls Bears and the Minneapolis Cobras, while dropping a game against the Hudson River Rats, last weekend at the Josh Harrison Memorial Tournament.
All games were seven innings.
In the opening game against Cannon Falls, Wanamingo was lifted to a 2-0 victory by Alex Roosen, who allowed only three hits in a complete-game shutout with just one walk and five strikeouts.
Brady Anfinson and Gavin Roosen scored both runs for the Jacks in the top of the seventh, with Jack Dommeyer picking up an RBI.
In the second game of the tournament, Wanamingo dropped a 12-4 game against its neighbors from Wisconsin. The River Rats rapped 17 hits to help them score four times in the third, three times in the fifth and five times in the seventh.
Wanamingo scored all four of its runs in the seventh with the help of a two-run home run from Eric Swiggum.
In the third game of the tournament, Wanamingo registered a 6-4 victory against Minneapolis with the help of an offense that produced seven hits and worked six walks, as well as a Minneapolis defense that committed a pair of errors.
That led to the Jacks scoring three times in the second, twice in the fourth and once in the fifth. The Cobras rattled off a run in the third and three runs in the seventh.
Aaron Bauer, Gavin Roosen and Aaron Holmes all drove in a run apiece, while Peder Sviggum, Alex Roosen, Brady Anfinson, Bauer, Holmes and Gavin Roosen all scored one run each.
Anfinson started on the mound and pitched all seven innings while allowing four runs (three earned), eight hits and one walk. He struck out four batters.
Moving forward, Wanamingo travels Wednesday to play at the Winona Chiefs, before returning home Sunday afternoon to battle the Pine Island Pioneers.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
June 23 — at Winona Chiefs, 7:30 p.m.
June 27 — vs. Pine Island Pioneers, 2 p.m.
July 8 — at Coors Light Classic, Jordan
July 14 — at Rochester Roadrunners, 7:30 p.m.
July 16 — at Austin Greyhounds, 7:30 p.m.
July 18 — vs. Dodge County Diamondbacks, 2 p.m.
July 24 — vs. Owatonna Aces, 2 p.m.
July 25 — vs. Winona Chiefs, 2 p.m.
TWIN RIVERS STANDINGS
Rochester Roadrunners, 6-1
Austin Greyhounds, 2-1
Winona Chiefs, 3-2
Wanamingo Jacks, 3-3
Stewartville-Racine Sharks, 3-3
Owatonna Aces, 1-2
Dodge County Diamondbacks, 1-3
Pine Island Pioneers, 0-4