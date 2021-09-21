Game: Hayfield (0-3, 0-2) at Kenyon-Wanamingo (1-2, 1-1), noon, Saturday.
Last week: The Knights struggled to keep pace at Rushford-Peterson in a 42-14 defeat, while the Vikings lost by at least 25 points for the third time this season against Fillmore Central.
Last matchup: These two teams haven’t played since 2012, when Hayfield claimed a dramatic 33-31 victory.
1. The biggest key for Kenyon-Wanamingo entering Saturday afternoon is finding out what caused it to allow 29 second-quarter points to Rushford-Peterson, take that reason out back, burn it and never speak of it again. Outside of that uncharacteristic second quarter, the Knights surrendered only 13 points last week, which is much more in line with what they’ve shown defensively so far this season. The loss was the first time since 2019 Kenyon-Wanamingo has surrendered more than 28 points, and it has a great chance to get back to that level of defensive fortitude against Hayfield. The largest offensive output for the Vikings thus far came in a 61-29 defeat against Bethlehem Academy, which allowed 21 of those points after jumping out to a 55-6 halftime lead.
2. Even if the final scores don’t indicate it, Hayfield has at the very least been a feisty team to put away. In a Week 1 57-6 loss against Class AA No. 1 Blooming Prairie, it was Hayfield that led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter before the Awesome Blossoms kicked into gear. The loss against Bethlehem Academy was a bit of an odd one after the contest had to be delayed to a Monday afternoon when the Vikings didn’t have enough healthy bodies to play on the scheduled Friday night. In Week 3, while Fillmore Central cruised on the scoreboard 40-13, the actual game on the field dictated a much more competitive contest. The Falcons out gained the Vikings only 394-300, and Hayfield won the turnover battle 3-1. The biggest difference came in terms of explosiveness, as Fillmore Central average 15.7 yards per pass attempt and 4.6 yards a rush compared to 4.8 yards per pass attempt and 3.9 yards a rush for Hayfield.
3. That disparity between yards gained and points scored was present in Kenyon-Wanamingo’s loss at Rushford-Peterson, as well. Josh Schmidt out rushed the entire Rushford-Peterson team by 33 yards himself (100-67) and R-P quarterback Malachi Bunke out passed Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Will Van Epps only 199-130. Ultimately, the only stat that matters is points scored, and both Hayfield and Kenyon-Wanamingo didn’t produce enough of those last week to remain competitive.
4. A clear top two in the Mid Southeast Blue Subdistrict has emerged after last week’s games. In addition to Rushford-Peterson beating Kenyon-Wanamingo, Bethlehem Academy knocked off previously undefeated Randolph to stay atop the subdistrict standings. Below Rushford-Peterson and Bethlehem Academy is a four-way tie at 1-1 between Kenyon-Wanamingo, Fillmore Central, Randolph and Winona Cotter, with Hayfield and Wabasha-Kellogg both sitting at 0-2 in the subdistrict. This week, K-W plays Hayfield, Bethlehem Academy travels to Fillmore Central, Rushford-Peterson battles Wabasha-Kellogg and Randolph squares off with Winona Cotter.