Not too many communities have "granny basketball" teams. In fact, only two communities in Minnesota claim such teams: Wanamingo and Faribault.
The Wanamingo Bulldogs and the Faribault Hot Shots are Minnesota’s only "granny basketball" teams, and both teams are set to receive a special award — the Breaking Barriers Award — on Wednesday at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul, as Minnesota recognizes National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
The award is given annually to individuals or organizations that have broken barriers, overcome challenges and/or striven to provide athletic opportunities for girls and women of all ages, all races and all levels of play.
Award recipients are nominated by schools, community organizations, recreation centers, and amateur and professional sports organizations. The two "granny teams" were nominated by Dorothy McIntire, who herself was a model for girls’ athletics for 40 years as an associate director for the Minnesota State High School League and author of books about the game of girls’ basketball.
The local granny basketball teams got their start in 2007 when friends Karen Brant and Lois Bjorngaard of Wanamingo saw a news clip about granny basketball on television. After doing some research, they learned about a fundraiser that would take place in Red Wing. Several local women from the Wanamingo area attended and were excited about the prospect of organizing some granny basketball teams in the area, and the two teams formed not long after.
“We currently have 13 team members and one official scorekeeper,” Bjorngaard said. “We have a jamboree in February in Cedar Rapids, and our season actually starts on March 7 in Harper’s Ferry, and then on March 21 we play in Decorah, Iowa, and then we play in De Soto, Wisconsin, on April 4 and in Faribault on April 25.”
Wanamingo practices in an elementary gym throughout the winter and spring months, while the Faribault team holds weekly practices on Mondays. The two teams scrimmage regularly, which has allowed the team members to build and solidify friendships.
“We both really love the game. We always have,” Brant said. “We love the camaraderie with all the teams, especially with Faribault. We play them about twice a month.”
Granny basketball is a sport that women age 50 and over can play, but the rules are quite different from regular basketball. The rules actually date back to the 1920s in Iowa and require a maximum of two dribbles and no jumping. Running is also not allowed. Additionally, the court is divided into three sections for two forwards, two centers and two guards to play.
“We’re always looking for new members,” Bjorngaard added. “You just have to be 50 or over, and you don’t really need any experience.”
There’s an important historical aspect to granny basketball, because most of the players on the two Minnesota teams never had the chance to play competitive basketball when they were growing up. The granny basketball teams in Wanamingo and Faribault have rectified that, however.
Players typically wear long-sleeve shirts and outlandish socks, but it’s not a fashion statement. Rather, the outfits are a way for them to honor the girls of yesteryear, as there were high school girls basketball teams in Minnesota as far back as the late 1890s.
The teams in Wanamingo and Faribault include players ranging in age from 50 to 83, with Bjorngaard and Brant serving as co-captains of the Wanamingo team. The rest of the Wanamingo roster includes Carrie Foss, Loretta Froyum, Mary Hegen, Susan Broas Hazen, Julie Lozano, Barb Renken, Marlene Syverson, Karen Torjesen, Trudy Vangsness, Joanie Wood, Karen Zimmerman and Sharon Bjorngaard.