The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced its 2021 Football postseason awards Thursday, Nov. 18, with 13 student-athletes from UW-River Falls represented along with Matt Walker earning Co-Coach of the Year honors.
UW-River Falls finished the regular season with an 8-2 overall record and 5-2 WIAC ledger, the program's best season since 1996. During the regular season finale, UWRF defeated No. 19 UW-Oshkosh 28-21, the first win over the Titans since 2005, and qualified for the inaugural Culver's Isthmus Bowl.
The Falcons also cracked the D3football.com Top 25 rankings for the first time in program history at No. 22 and were ranked No. 25 by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).
The 13 members and 14 total All-WIAC selections is the most in Falcon football history. Ben Beise and Ted Androli — a 2017 Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate — were named to the First Team. Matt Walker and Kevin Bullis, who led UW-Whitewater to a conference title, were named the Co-Coaches of the Year. It is Walker's first career WIAC Coach of the Year accolade in his 11th season leading the Falcons.
Ted Androli led the WIAC with 11.5 tackles for loss during the conference schedule, including a five TFL and three sack performance against UW-Whitewater, against which he also forced a fumble. For the whole season, Androli finished with 13 tackles for loss and five total sacks.
Ben Beise received a First Team nod as a tight end and also Second Team honors as an All-Purpose Back. He compiled 414 all-purpose yards, rushed for three touchdowns along with one receiving touchdown.
During conference competition, UWRF led the WIAC with an average of 512.3 yards of total offense with a totao of 37 touchdowns. The Falcons were the top-rushing team in the league with 237 yards on the ground per game with 20 rushing scores. Defensively, the Falcons limited opponents to a WIAC-best average of 16.7 first down per game, and second-best 34.5 opponent third down conversion rate.
In addition, Justin Parisot was named to the All-WIAC Sportsmanship Team. UWRF defensive coordinator Jake Wissing was also named the Assistant Coach of the Year, voted on by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA).