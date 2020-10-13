The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys and girls cross country teams were both in action Saturday afternoon at the Hiawatha Valley League Conference Championships in Byron.
The boys team combined to finish fourth in the nine-team competition, while the girls snagged sixth out of eight teams.
K-W/Z-M's Natasha Sortland won the girls race handily with a time of 18 minutes, 46.1 seconds. The next closest finisher was Stewartville's Haylie Strum 20 seconds behind.
Also helping the team was Bobbie Rae Benson in 37th, Siddha Hunt in 40th, Hailey Gruden in 42nd and Raelyn Stiller in 43rd place.
Lake City won the girls conference championship with a score of 49, ahead of Stewartville (66), Pine Island (85), Rochester Lourdes (85), Byron (96), K-W/Z-M (163), Kasson-Mantorville (164) and Goodhue (179).
The boys team lacked a top-10 finisher, but used a tightly-woven pack to pick up finishing positions in bunches.
Preston Ohm was at the front for K-W/Z-M in 11th place, while the quarter of Blake Lochner, Ryan Lexvold, Sam Knowlton and Parker Miller crossed the line in quick succession in 20th, 23rd, 28th and 29th place.
The spread of 43 seconds from Ohm to Miller (first finisher to fifth finisher) was the smallest gap in field by more than half. Lake City, which won the conference, featured a spread of 1:32 from its first scorer to its final scorer.
Lake City won the event with only 30 points, ahead of Rochester Lourdes (63), Pine Island (91), K-W/Z-M (111), Stewartville (121), Byron (131), Kasson-Mantorville (149), Cannon Falls (209) and Goodhue (253).