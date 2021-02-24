The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team earned a triangular split Tuesday night, when it surged past Caledonia 52-20 but fell 37-30 against New Prague.
In the match against Caledonia, the Knights won by fall in the 113-pound weight class with Gavin Johnson, in addition to wins by fall from Jaedin Johnson (145), Bray Olson (152) and Tyler Craig (160). Tate Miller (106) also won by major decision, and Dillon Bartel (170), Logan Meyers (195), Carter Quam (220) and Armani Tucker (285) all won by forfeit.
Against New Prague, K-W attempted to surge back from an early 22-0 deficit, but ultimately ran out of weight classes up top. Alec Johnson (138) picked up the first points for the Knights with a 4-2 decision, while Bartel (170) won by forfeit, Willie VanEpps (182), Meyers (195) and Tucker (285) all won by fall, and Quam (220) claimed a 4-2 decision.
Quam, who is ranked No. 5 in Class A, earned that 4-2 decision against New Prague's Evan Anderson, who is ranked No. 4 at 220 in Class AAA.
K-W returns to action Thursday night at home for a triangular against Lake City and Class AA No. 2-ranked Kasson-Mantorville.