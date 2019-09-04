3-and-out with the Winona Cotter Ramblers
Cotter is 0-1 coming off a 45-0 loss at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Aug. 30. The Ramblers host K-W 7 p.m. Friday at Winona State University in a battle of two Mid Southeast White district and Section 1AA teams.
The Ramblers seek to end an 11-game losing streak dating back to Oct. 13, 2017. The Knights won at home 21-6 against Cleveland on Aug. 29 are vying for their second 2-0 start in the last three seasons.
Head coach Seth Haun leads a roster of 31 players featuring large sophomore and senior classes. He goes against K-W head coach Jake Wieme’s roster of 42. This is the two teams’ first meeting since Oct. 10, 2014 when K-W won 56-13.
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}When the Knights have the ball{/strong}
When K-W has the ball, it will look to establish the run with its advantage on the line. The Knights suffered some line attrition in week 1 but should be close to intact. Six ball carriers combined for 157 rushing yards last week led by a 12-for-70 day with two touchdowns by Tyler Craig. The running back comittee will continue along with Josh Schmidt and Bray Olson to aid new starting quarterback Luke Berg. Berg, a junior, replaces 2018 starter Tate Erlandson who shifted to receiver. Berg was 8-for-14 for 128 yards, no interceptions and no touchdowns.
The Knights hope to get up early in this one and bleed the clock, but they’ll also look to continue to develop the passing game and work on longer routes.
The Ramblers employ a base 4-4 defense with man coverage that allowed 296 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 46 rushes last week. J-W-P only threw six times for 41 yards. Cotter allowed 44.6 points a game in 2018 and K-W allowed 13.9.
When Ramblers have the ball
Like K-W saw last week against Cleveland, Winona is another pass-heavy team. The Ramblers were forced to throw after falling behind early at J-W-P, but a lot of quick hitting routes will be part of their game plan regardless of score. Sophomore Tate Gilbertson completed 16 of 36 passes for 175 yards.
JWP held Cotter to 42 yards on 17 carries led by Jake Mueller (6 for 23) and Ethan Hesch (7 for 26).
Cotter, which averaged 7.6 points per game in 2018, is facing a K-W defense that had a shutout going into the fourth quarter against Cleveland. The Clippers rushed for no yards and passed for 155. In 2018, the Knights allowed 22.7 points per game.
Key to the game
Scoring early. The Knights punched in a first quarter touchdown against Cleveland and will look to light up the scoreboard early again to keep Cotter from gaining a rhythm. While the Ramblers like to pass, it’s different doing so when playing catch up as opposed to within the flow of the game.
Coach says
“We talked about our line being the strength and I still think it was. We had some guys who weren’t in there or were hurt. It wasn’t our full strength line, but I think that’s good long term. There are going to be injuries and this and that. We’re going to have to have people step up. I thought Victor Martinez and Armani Tucker really did a good job coming in without a ton of reps and showed they can handle it. I think that’s going to be good for us.” — K-W head coach Jake Wieme