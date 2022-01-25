Through the first half of the season, the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team is working to provide an entire year’s worth of late-game drama.
Nine of the team’s 15 games have been decided by 10 points or less, which has forced a young team with only two seniors to exponentially increase the aging process.
With a 3-6 record in those games, plus a 1-5 mark in contests decided by less than five points, the Knights still aren’t finished maturing. But evidenced through a late comeback in Monday’s eventual 57-54 overtime loss against Zumbrota-Mazeppa, K-W coach Jake Wieme believes his team is pointed in the right direction.
“Now we have to learn how to win those ones and make that two or three-point difference,” Wieme said. “It’s probably a turnover here earlier in the game and this or that later in the game. I’ve really enjoyed our heart and our grit that we’ve put forth, because we’ve had a lot of good, close games. It’s fun, but now we have to win a couple of those now, too.”
After leading 16-15 at halftime Monday night, the Knights allowed the Cougars to nearly pull away at the start of the second half. A few minutes in and Zumbrota-Mazeppa was suddenly leading 30-18.
That’s when the first surge started for Kenyon-Wanamingo, which started to find its range from behind the 3-point arc. Josie Flom, in particular, caught fire off the bench to help shoot the Knights back in front.
Flom finished with a team-high 19 points with the help of five made 3-pointers.
“We know she’s a good shooter, so when someone’s playing a zone like that it helps,” Wieme said.
Another Zumbrota-Mazeppa run put Kenyon-Wanamingo back in a 49-40 hole with a minute remaining. With the Cougars now wise on Flom’s 3-point shooting prowess, they never let her sneak away from a defender long enough to get a shot up.
That extra attention allowed for Tess Erlandson to find space behind the arc to knock down a couple late 3-pointers, in addition to providing room for Stella Rechtzigel to operate inside.
“It pulls people out and it opens it up for Stella and that’s what we’ve talked about,” Wieme said. “It all works together and if we’ve got two or three girls that are scoring, that’s going to be important going forward.”
Trailing 50-48 with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, Rechtzigel was able to catch the ball on the win, work her way into the paint and nail a running layup to tie the game with five seconds remaining and force overtime.
“To claw your way back, tie it up and give yourself a chance in overtime — and we had a chance to at least tie it up again,” Wieme said. “In general, I’m happy. I’m disappointed we started off a little bit slow and we had to get ourselves going. We just have to do that from the get go.”
The overall struggles in close games have placed Kenyon-Wanamingo out of the running to potentially win the Gopher Conference East Division for a spot in the conference title game.
The plan for the final nine games is to start to learn how to win those close games in advance of the Section 1A tournament. All six wins for the Knights this season have come against Section 1A opponents.
Kenyon-Wanamingo has lost twice against section foes in a 61-58 overtime defeat against Randolph and a 53-31 loss against Class A No. 4 Hayfield, which has yet to lose this season. The Knights recently avenged that loss to the Rockets with a 40-30 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
“We’re going to be battle tested come playoff time,” Wieme said. “Even though we want to do as best we can in the conference, I don’t think we can win the conference, so now we can start talking about what’s our goal come sections and those type of things. These are the games that make us better. A 2A school like Zumbrota with some good size and some good shooters, we’re going to see that again. Hopefully we can figure out a way to stop that or know what to do going into the game so we don’t get behind.”
K-W scoring: Josie Flom 19, Stella Rechtzigel 13, Tess Erlandson 12, Naveah Greseth 4, Julia Dahl 4, Josi Quam 2.