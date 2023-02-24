All 14 Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestlers entered into the Class 1A, Section 1 individual championship have advanced to the second day of the two-day event at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Eight Knights are still alive for a section championship: Ryan LaCanne (106 pounds), Bryan Jacobson (113), Reed Sommer (120), Tate Miller (126), Gavin Johnson (138), Dillon Bartel (152), Jaedin Johnson (170) and Will Van Epps (220).
There are 10 teams in the section with each eligible to submit one wrestler for all 14 weight classes. The top two finishers per weight class advance to the Minnesota State High School League Class 1A state tournament March 3-4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The action began Friday morning with preliminary rounds.
At 106 pounds, K-W freshman Ryan LaCanne (24-8) received a bye into the winners' bracket semifinals.
He'll face Bronson Shea (24-15) of Dover-Eyota on Saturday. Shea pinned Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland's (GMLOS) Parker Armagost (17-23) in 1 minute, 21 seconds to advance. The other semifinal features top-seeded sophomore Javier Berg of Chatfield (38-2) vs. Caledonia/Houston freshman Aiden Burns (26-18).
For all weight classes, the winners' bracket championship winner is the section champion. Second place and the other state berth goes to the championship loser, unless a true second place match is necessary.
True second place matches occur when the wrestler who advances through wrestlebacks to win third place has not faced the championship loser.
At 113, K-W freshman Bryan Jacobson (29-6) received a bye into the winners' bracket quarterfinals of the 10-man bracket. Jacobson defeated St. Charles freshman Braxton Wohlferd (21-21) via 7-5 decision.
Jacobson will face seventh-grader Cael Smith of GMLOS (30-15), who advanced with a 9-2 decision over Triton's Alex Ortiz (11-14). The other semifinal features top-seeded freshman Kaisen Johnson of Chatfield (24-11) and freshman Hunter Frank of C/H (24-19).
Sophomore Reed Sommer (31-7) went 1-0 for K-W at 120 to land in the winners' bracket semifinals. After receiving a bye in the six-man bracket, he pinned D-E freshman Carson Pierce (10-15) at the 3:39 mark.
Sommer advances to face Wabasha-Kellogg senior Chris Cushman (30-10), who received a double-bye. Top seed sophomore Braxton Lange of C/H (37-6) faces Chatfield senior Ryan House (19-19) in the other semifinal.
At 126, K-W senior Tate Miller (30-10) pinned St. Charles sophomore Colton Mathison (24-22) in 1:04 to advance to the winners' bracket semifinals.
Miller will face C/H sophomore Tanner Ginther (22-12). The other semifinal features top seed Chatfield junior Gage Bartels (30-7) vs. Goodhue junior Jeremiah Bien (29-17).
K-W sophomore Masyn Hanson opened the 10-man bracket at 132 with a win vs. St. Charles freshman Bryndon Koeppel (18-26) at 5:27. Hanson then lost via 16-1 technical fall to Dover-Eyota junior Bolton Thesing (42-4), who received a bye. Hanson stayed alive with a 4-2 decision win over W-K junior Robert Cushman (13-27).
Hanson advances to the wrestleback quarterfinals vs. Triton freshman Hunter Garness (18-19).
At 138, K-W junior Gavin Johnson (27-6) earned a bye to start the 10-man bracket. He beat D-E junior Damon Bye (24-21), who fittingly advanced with a bye, by pinning him at 3:33.
Johnson will face top seed GMLOS senior Cohen Wiste (42-0) in the winners' bracket semifinals. Chatfield sophomore Ayden Miner (27-11) and C/H senior Cory Scanlan (33-10) square off in the other semifinal.
At 145, K-W junior Trent Foss (25-13) earned a bye to start the nine-man bracket. Foss next lost a 9-4 decision to Goodhue senior Beau Jaeger, who also received a bye. Foss will meet Triton junior Austan Adreon (14-12) in the wrestleback quarterfinals.
Junior Dillon Bartel (32-6) is still in the hunt for the title for K-W at 152. He opened his eight-man bracket with a 16-3 major decision win against Goodhue sophomore Nathan Beck (21-19).
Bartel will meet C/H junior Isaac Blocker (12-4) in the winners' bracket semifinals. The other semifinal features top seed D-E senior Brodie Kellen (41-3) vs. Chatfield junior Jack Dornack (27-11).
At 160, K-W junior Kiefer Olson (25-12) went 1-1 to advance to the wrestleback quarterfinals of the nine-man bracket. Olson opened with a 15-3 major decision win over GMLOS freshman Drake Payne (22-26) and then was pinned at 2:55 vs. top seed D-E senior Gavin Gust (43-2), who received a bye.
It was a quick day for K-W senior Jaedin Johnson, who was the top seed and pinned W-K junior Demetrius Bergmann (7-15) in 1:03 to advance to the winners' bracket semifinals of the eight-man 170-pound bracket. There, Johnson will face Goodhue junior Grant Reed (29-12). The other semifinal features Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Houston/Mabel-Canton (FCLHMC) senior Oliver Hoeltzle (27-10) vs. D-E junior Landon Lehnertz (31-4).
At 182, K-W sophomore Owen Craig earned a bye in the first round of the seven-man bracket. Craig then fell in 3:25 to FCLHMC sophomore Cole Sass (24-15). Craig next wrestles in the wrestleback semifinals vs. the loser of a winners' bracket semifinal between Goodhue freshman Jack Carlson (36-9) and C/H senior Eric Mauss (31-5).
At 195, K-W junior Aidan Lindell (9-18) opened the seven-man bracket with a loss to D-E junior Jackson Welsh (16-10) via fall at 1:22. Lindell next wrestles in the wrestleback semifinals vs. the loser of the winners' bracket semifinal between Goodhue junior Carsyn O'Reilly (35-12) vs. St. Charles senior Tytan Small (35-6).
K-W junior Will Van Epps (32-4) didn't have to wrestle Friday to advance to the winners' bracket semifinals of the six-man 220-pound division. He'll face D-E senior Tyler Mix (32-7). The other semifinal features top seed Goodhue sophomore Caleb Kurtti (40-5) vs. GMLOS senior John Swanek (24-10).
Lastly at 285, K-W sophomore Charles Koncur (19-16) fell at the 1:34 mark vs. FCLHLMC senior Cooper Ferrie (29-3). Koncur will next take on GMLOS junior Colton Gardner (28-18) in the wrestleback quarterfinals.
Saturday's begins at 11 a.m. with continuous action until all brackets are completed.
Full brackets and results are available at TrackWrestling.com.