Will Van Epps

Junior Will Van Epps was one of eight Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestlers to advance to the semifinals after Friday's competition at the Class 1A, Section 1 individual championships at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

All 14 Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestlers entered into the Class 1A, Section 1 individual championship have advanced to the second day of the two-day event at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Tags

Load comments