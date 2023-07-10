Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue Hayley Lentsch earned Gopher Conference track and field all-conference honors. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
Vanessa Schmidt was one of nine Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue girls track and field athletes to earn all-conference honors. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
Kaelynn Ryan, right, was part of two of Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue's girls all-conference relay teams. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
Grace Nystuen was a part of Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue's all-conference girls 3,200-meter relay team. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
Lily Peterson was part of Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue's all-conference girls 3,200-meter relay team. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
Mari O'Connor was part of Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue's all-conference girls 3,200-meter relay team. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
Tessa Erlandson was a member of Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue's all-conference girls 400-meter relay team. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
Avy Agenten was part of Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue's girls all-conference 400-meter relay team. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
Vanessa Schmidt was one of three Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue boys track and field athletes named all-conference honorable mention. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue's Masyn Hanson earned Gopher Conference track and field all-conference honorable mention honors. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
Noel Hernandez was one of three Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue boys track and field athletes to earn Gopher Conference all-conference honorable mention honors. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
Ryan LaCanne was Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track and field's Gopher Conference sportsmanship award recipient. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
Twelve Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track and field athletes were recognized by the Gopher Conference after the spring season.
