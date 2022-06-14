Three members of the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track program leaped to the Class A Minnesota State High School League’s State Track and Field meet. competing at the two-day event held on June 8 and 9 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
All three saw their seasons end on the podium, as Hayley Lentsch and Joshua Schmidt secured top-three finishes in the long jump, while Laden Nerison took home fifth place in the triple jump.
Getting started with Lentsch and Nerison competing on June 8, the two both had sights set on ending the season among the medalists. Lentsch got her turn to shine first.
Lentsch’s leap to third place caught even the sophomore by surprise. Sitting in fifth place for a majority of the day in the long jump, coming down to her second to last attempt, Lentsch uncorked the best jump of her career.
“I can’t believe it. I didn’t expect it at all. I just jumped right into 17-08,” she said. “I jumped up screaming and almost cried. I was so happy.”
The jump of 17-08 pushed her to third in the meet with the new personal best.
First place in the event went to Brielle Kuechle, of Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball at 18-04.75.
Off of the third place finish, Lentsch aspires for even better next year.
“Next year, first place for sure.”
Nerison takes home 5th
Nerison’s day on the track did not go as planned for the senior.
“I didn’t jump like I thought I was going to,” he said.
Making it to the final round triple jump after his jump of 42-10.75, Nerison jumped to a 43-06.50 in his second to last jump, earning the senior fifth in the category. The jump had him over a foot below his seed of 44-09.50.
Nerison attributes not being able to reach the seed to getting away from his usual meet’s day schedule. “It wasn’t a regular day. My legs got tired fast,” he said.
Though falling short of where he had hoped, the result did push Nerison past his showing at state last year, where he placed sixth in Class A.
Joshua Finseth, of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, leaped to first in the meet with his showing of 46-01.50.
Schmidt takes silver
Competing the following day was Schmidt in the long jump.
After opening his day with a 19-10.25, he quickly followed it up with his best jump of the day, bounding to a 21-00.75.
The leap moved Schmidt to second place in the field, where the senior stayed for the duration of the competition to end his career with a silver and a spot on the podium.
Makai Perich, of Esko, took home first place in the event at 21-05.75 to edge Schmidt by five inches.
Each of the three Knights performers earned All-State, finishing in the top nine of their events.
As Nerison and Schmidt will move on to college, Lentsch will return to the team next season, looking to lead a new handful of state athletes for K-W.