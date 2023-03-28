The pitching circle, baselines and batters' boxes will soon be outlined in chalk.
Practice opened statewide for prep softball on March 13. Some indoor games have begun in March, with most teams waiting for April to compete in Mother Nature.
Kenyon-Wanamingo's season opener is 4:30 p.m. April 6 at United South Central. The home opener is 4:30 p.m. April 10 at K-W Elementary School in Wanamingo.
Both those games are against Gopher Conference and Class 1A, Section 1 foes.
Here's a breakdown of Section 1A, which is in the second of two seasons of its configuration. Classes and sections will reconfigure for 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Teams are listed in order of 2022 playoff seeding with overall and section record included. QRF ranking listed is from the end of the 2022 season and is out of 116 Class 1A teams.
All player grade levels are current, unless otherwise noted.
WEST SUBSECTION
HAYFIELD
13-9, 8-3
QRF: 30
The Vikings started the season 3-4 before winning seven in a row going into the playoffs. Hayfield went 3-2 in the subsection playoffs and was eliminated by Bethlehem Academy. Hayfield was third in the subsection scoring 6.8 runs per game and led the entire section at 3.0 runs allowed. The Vikings beat K-W 6-3 in Hayfield as part of the long win streak. Head coach Craig Selk helped the team improve from 11-11 overall and 6-4 in section in 2021. A key loss is pitcher Anna Bamlet, who is now at Coe College after making first team all-conference and all-section for her work on the mound (2.17 ERA, 206 strikeouts) and at the plate (.484, 1 home run, 26 RBI).
Plenty of talent remains, including Anna's sister, Nora. Nora Bamlet was second team-all conference as a catcher. Also returning are senior shortstop Jo Tempel (third team all-conference), sophomore second baseman Kenna Selk (all-conference honorable mention) and senior outfielder Reese Bauman.
BETHLEHEM ACADEMY
17-7, 11-4
QRF: 17
A head-to-head loss in the regular season to Hayfield sent Bethlehem Academy to the No. 2 seed in the subsection playoffs, but the Cardinals were the better team over the course of the regular season and proved it in the playoffs both with a revenge win vs. Hayfield and a subsection championship game berth. BA went 5-2 in the playoffs with a 21-11 loss to Wabasha-Kellogg in the championship. BA won 12-6 and lost 1-0 vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo. The Cards led the subsection scoring 7.3 runs per game and was fifth in runs allowed at 5.5.
Head coach Scott Trump has a lot of talent returning: Senior pitcher Kate Trump was first team all-conference. Sophomore Morgan Wilson was second team, senior Reagan Kangas was third team and sophomore Anna Tobin honorable mention. A key loss is senior Mercedes Huerta, one of the team's speedier players. BA improved from 12-11 overall and 5-4 in 2021.
UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL
14-6, 11-4
QRF: 27
United South Central started 2022 with a 7-0 record, lost three of the next four and then won five of the final six in the regular season. Kenyon-Wanamingo caught USC when it was hot, falling 7-3 in April in Wanamingo. The two teams meet this year in Wells. The Rebels were sixth in the subsection with 5.0 runs per game and second allowing 4.1. Head coach Margo Latusek's squad won its first subsection playoff game before losing to Bethlehem Academy and Hayfield. This was a big improvement from 3-17 overall and 2-7 in the section in 2021.
The top key returner is freshman Mariah Anderson, the youngest player on the first team all-Gopher Conference. Junior Kendal Harpestad was all-conference honorable mention. A key loss is Hannah Meyer, who was third team all-Gopher.
WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN
11-12, 7-4
QRF: 36
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown didn't have its best squad in recent years in 2022, but head coach Crystal Lamont's teams are never an easy out. The young Buccaneers, who graduated six seniors from the 2021 team that went 19-5, opened the subsection playoffs with three straight wins before losing the next two. WEM was seventh in the subsection at 4.3 runs per game and third in runs allowed at 4.4. The Bucs beat the Knights 9-0 last year in Waterville in the regular season and ousted the Knights from the subsection playoffs with a 6-5 win in Waterville. They meet this year in Wanamingo.
Key returners include senior shortstop Jordan Green (second team all-conference), senior catcher Emma Woratschka (third team), senior outfielder/pitcher Addyson Taylor and senior outfielder Rylee Pelant. A key loss is pitcher Gloria Cortez (all-conference honorable mention).
KENYON-WANAMINGO
8-9, 3-5
QRF: 47
It was a big-time turnaround for Kenyon-Wanamingo in 2022. The Knights improved from 0-17 and a No. 86 QRF ranking in 2021 to 8-9 and a nearly 40-spot jump in the QRF. K-W was fifth in the subsection scoring 5.3 runs per game and fourth allowing 5.2. The good news for head coach Carrie Anderson is a lot of the top talent returns. Junior Josie Flom and senior Sidney Majerus were second team all-conference and junior Ivette Mendoza was honorable mention.
GOODHUE
8-12, 4-3
QRF: 41
The Wildcats took a step back in 2022, winning half as many games as the previous year. Head coach Kimberly Lundak will rely on senior catcher/infielder Karli Zetah, an all-Hiawatha Valley League honorable mention performer and 2023 team captain. Key losses are pitcher/shortstop Emily Doerhoefer, who was second team all-Southeast Minnesota, which was selected by the Cannon Falls Beacon and Republican Eagle. Doerhoefer no-hit K-W in 2021. Goodhue also graduated shortstop/third baseman Anika Schaefer, who was all-SE MN, all-HVL, all-section and team MVP. Goodhue was fourth in the subsection scoring 6 runs per game and sixth in runs allowed at 8.1. K-W and Goodhue did not meet in 2022 but are scheduled to face off in Wanamingo this spring.
GLENVILLE-EMMONS/ALDEN-CONGER
7-12, 6-8
QRF: 81
After an 0-6 start, the Wolverines closed the season strong with seven wins in the last 13. K-W caught G-E/A-C at the right time with a 16-1 win in Wanamingo on April 26. They are not scheduled to play each other in 2023. Head coach Lisa Ziebell has to rebuild after graduating her two first team all-Southeast Conference performers, first baseman Sam Armstrong and center fielder Mallory Ignaszewski. Despite finishing toward the bottom of the subsection standings, G-E/A-C led the West scoring 7.8 runs per game. The Wolverines scored 21 runs in three separate games. They were last in the subsection in runs allowed (11.1).
JANESVILLE-WALDORF-PEMBERTON
1-14, 0-7
QRF: 88
If JWP was going to win one game last season, it picked a good one to get. The Bulldogs had their struggles in 2022, but it all came together on one afternoon when they upset eventual third-place state finisher, Randolph, by a 4-3 score in Randolph. Head coach Megan Christopher will look to build off that as her team gets older in 2023. Only one senior was on last year's roster. Returning are third team all-Gopher Conference sophomore Ella Olivier and senior Isabelle Rider, who was the team's conference sportsmanship award recipient. K-W beat JWP 9-1 last year in Wanamingo. They'll meet again this spring in Janesville. The Bulldogs were eighth in the West in runs scored (2.5) and seventh in runs allowed (9.6).
EAST SUBSECTION
WABASHA-KELLOGG
14-14, 8-1
QRF: 21
The East lacked the star power at the top, but it had decent depth. The Falcons lost five games in a row in May and dropped four of their last five regular seasons. W-K got hot at the right time, going 5-0 in the subsection and section playoffs by an aggregate score of 65-18. The Falcons even won a game at state for a sixth-place finish. Head coach Nathaniel Turner loses some key pieces to graduation. Infielder Jacqueline Avilez was a first team all-state performer who's now playing collegiately for the St. Mary's Cardinals. Center fielder Ella Liineweaver also graduated after making all-state honorable mention.
A key returner is senior pitcher Sophie Franer. She was an honorable mention on the Post Bulletin all-area team, along with Lineweaver. Avilez was on the PB all-area first team. W-K did not face K-W last season and the two will not meet this regular season. The Falcons were fourth in the subsection in runs scored (6.8) and allowed the fewest runs (5.3).
SOUTHLAND
13-9, 12-6
QRF: 50
Southland could put up runs in a hurry in 2022. The Rebels were tops in the entire section in runs per game (9.5). Opponents had success touching home plate, too, as Southland was sixth in the East allowing 6.6 runs per game. Head coach Tom Clements' team won three of five playoff games before bowing out to West subsection champion, Bethlehem Academy. The team got better as the season wore on, improving from a 1-4 start. A key returner is senior center fielder Bria Nelson, who was on the all-Southeast Conference team.
Key losses are shortstop Bailey Johnson (all-SEC, all-1A) who is now at Rochester Technical Community College, third baseman Hattie Wiste (all-SEC, all-1A) who's at North Iowa Area Community College and pitcher Kiyanna Meyer (all-SEC). K-W and Southland did not meet in 2022 and are not scheduled to in 2023, though they did scrimmage in the preseason.
RUSHFORD-PETERSON
7-16, 6-4
QRF: 62
Despite losing their last six regular season games, the Trojans shook it off to win a pair of subsection playoff games. Head coach Holly Ekern's squad was fifth in the East scoring 5.3 runs per game and fifth in fewest allowed at 8.8. R-P did not meet K-W in 2022 and will not in the 2023 regular season. This year's squad lists just one senior and five juniors on its Minnesota State High School League roster. Key returners are senior infielder Sonja Rislove and sophomore infielder/catcher Delaney Vaughn. Vaughn was second on the team in batting average (.391) and second in RBI (16).
Key losses are pitcher Emarie Jacobs, who pitched 71 ⅔ innings, had 48 strikeouts and a 6.45 ERA based on stats on Minnesota Softball Hub, as well as Aviana Anderson-Ingram, who led in batting average (.408).
MABEL-CANTON
10-12, 9-7
QRF: 67
Mabel-Canton loses a lot of production from a team that dipped from a 15-11 mark in 2021. It starts with the battery of catcher Molly Lee and pitcher Emily Carolan who were both all-Southeast Conference selections. So was shortstop Gwen Tollesfrud. Left fielder Thea Snyder was all-SEC honorable mention. The Cougars lost four of five to close the regular season and split a pair of playoff games. Head coach Kati Bergey's squad was second in the subsection scoring 8.5 runs per game and third in fewest runs allowed at 7.5. M-C and K-W did not meet in 2022 and are not scheduled to in 2023.
LYLE/AUSTIN PACELLI
6-11, 5-8
QRF: 76
The Athletics made a modest jump in 2022, vaulting from a 2-13 campaign the year prior. Head coach Faith King will look to keep building with junior pitcher Avari Drennan returning after making first team all-Southeast Conference. Lyle/Pacelli was third in the subsection scoring 8.1 runs per game and sixth allowing 9.1. It did not face K-W in 2022 and is not scheduled to in 2023.
FILLMORE CENTRAL/LANESBORO
3-15, 3-3
QRF: 69
It was an interesting 2022 season for this co-op squad, which picked up all three wins consecutively after an 0-11 start. Head coach Samantha Bratland returns senior catcher Regan Hanson, who was all-Three Rivers Conference honorable mention. A key loss is all-conference center fielder Lauren Mensink. FC/L was eighth in the East in runs scored (2.9) and seventh in runs allowed (10.3). The Burros did not face K-W in 2022. They're not scheduled against each other for a game in 2023, though they did scrimmage in the preseason. FC/L exited in round one of the playoffs. FC/L went 5-17-1 in 2021.
HOUSTON
2-15, 2-12
QRF: 105
Houston took a step back in 2022, dropping from 8-14 in 2021. Both of the Hurricanes' wins came against Schaeffer Academy. Head coach Josh Swenson's squad was sixth in the subsection scoring 5.1 runs per game and fourth allowing 8.3. Houston bowed out in round one of the playoffs. There are key pieces to build around for 2023. Senior pitcher Lilly Carr was on the all-Southeast Conference team and sophomore shortstop Emily Botcher was honorable mention. Houston and K-W did not meet in 2022 and are not on each others' 2023 schedule.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY
2-15, 0-11
QRF: 109
Schaeffer Academy is seeking more incremental progress in 2023. The Lions ended the drought in 2022 after a winless 2021. Head coach Kevin Lash led his team to double-digit wins against United Christian Academy and Cristo Rey Jesuit. It did not play K-W in 2022 and are not scheduled to this spring. The Lions were seventh in the subsection scoring 3.4 runs per game and eighth allowing 17.4. Catcher Claire Ekborn is a key loss after an all-Southeast Conference season.