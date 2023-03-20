The 2023 Minnesota State High School League spring sports season is underway.
At Kenyon-Wanamingo, practice opened March 13 for softball and track and field. On March 20, golf and baseball got underway.
Games and meets don't begin for the Knights until April, so it's time to take a look at how their respective sections and conferences are shaping up.
Here's a breakdown of Class 1A, Section 1 baseball, which is in the second of two seasons of its configuration. Classes and sections will reconfigure for 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Teams are listed in order of 2022 playoff seeding with overall and section record included. QRF ranking listed is from the end of the 2022 season and is based on 119 Class 1A teams.
HAYFIELD
24-3, 12-0
QRF: 2
The Vikings are the reigning section champions and took second place at state after winning it all in an undefeated season the year prior. Head coach Kasey Krekling looks to guide Hayfield to its fifth straight winning season and ninth in a row of .500 or better. It allowed a section-low 1.7 runs per game while finishing third at 8.4 runs scored. The Vikings have to replace a lot of talent. It starts with shortstop/pitcher Easton Fritcher, who's now a Minnesota Golden Gopher after winning his third all-Gopher Conference Player of the Year honor as a senior. Graduating with him was first-team all conference performer Karver Heydt, who no-hit K-W last season. Also gone is Nolan Klocke, another all-conference performer who's now at Luther College. Right fielder/pitcher Aidan Nelson was third team all-conference as a sophomore and joins left fielder/pitcher junior Jackson Thoe as some of this year's top returning talent. Senior Ethan Pack and juniors Isaac Fjerstad and Zander Jacobson The new-look team will also have new blue jerseys for 2023. Hayfield swept a regular season doubleheader with K-W by mercy rule each time, but the Knights battled in a 2-0 loss to Hayfield in the playoffs. The two teams are scheduled to meet May 2 in Hayfield.
LYLE/AUSTIN PACELLI
17-6, 13-5
QRF: 28
Head coach Brock Meyer's squad may be a trendy pick to usurp Hayfield atop the section. That's because the Athletics return all five of their all-Southeast Conference honorees from 2022. The leader is Hunter VaDeer, who also made the all-Post Bulletin second team and all-section team with a .543 batting average and 32 RBI. Senior pitcher/infielder Mac Nelson, sophomore first baseman Landon Meyer and senior Jake Truckenmiller were all-PB honorable mention. Junior pitcher/infielder Jack Klingfus was first team all-conference and junior infielder Dana Schara was all-SEC honorable mention. Lyle/Pacelli went 12-2 to win the SEC by a game ahead of section rival Southland. It won its first three section playoff games before being eliminated by losses to Hayfield and Southland. The Athletics were tops in the section scoring 9.6 runs per game and third at 4.9 allowed. K-W did not play L/P last season. Pacelli made it to state in 1983, but never in its current iteration as Lyle/Pacelli.
SOUTHLAND
17-8, 16-6
QRF: 29
Southland seeks its third straight winning season, but will have to do so without its stud performer. Infielder/pitcher Harrison Hanna is now playing at Riverland Community College after pitching his way to a 9-1 record, 1.27 ERA and 87 strikeouts. Hanna was an all-Southeast Conference first team performer and Rochester Aus Bulletin all-area second-teamer. The Rebels finished in second in the SEC at 11-3, a game behind Lyle/Pacelli at 12-2. Southland mounted a 5-2 record in the section playoffs with a 13-6 win vs. K-W. The Rebels fell to Hayfield in the championship series. It would've taken two wins in a row against Hayfield to go to state. Southland's last state appearance was in 2010. The Rebsls were second in the section at 9.1 runs scored per game and second in fewest allowed at 4.6. The Rebels last made the state tournament in 2010.
KENYON-WANAMINGO
13-10, 5-4
QRF: 33
A more in-depth look ahead to K-W's season will come closer to the season, so this is a cursory glance at who the Knights return and retain based on the 2022 roster. K-W improved from 10-12 overall in 2021 to 13-10 last season. The Knights benefitted from the jump down from Class 2A in previous years, where they were the No. 7 seed out of 15 in Section 2-2A in 2021. They were No. 4 out of 15 in 1-1A in 2022. The Knights tied for third fewest games played within the section. K-W will look to develop some arms this year after losing to graduation pitcher/infielder Gavin Sommer and pitcher/outfielder Trevor Steberg. Both were on the all-Gopher Conference second team and were honorable mentions for the Rochester Post Bulletin all-area team. Eligible to return is junior all-conference third team and all-PB honorable mention infielder/pitcher Will Van Epps. He drove in 22 runs, scored 11 runs, hit .275 with five doubles and had a 4-2 record on the mound with a 2.76 ERA and 66 strikeouts. Also back is senior outfielder Cal Luebke, who's coming off an all-PB honorable mention worthy season. Junior pitcher/infielder Colton Steberg and junior center/outfielder Dillon Bartel are coming off all-Gopher honorable mention seasons. Head coach Kirby VanDeWalker's bunch averaged 5.9 runs per game last season to rank eighth in the section and allowed 5.6 to rank fifth in fewest allowed. Section opponents include Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and United South Central at home and Wabasha-Kellogg, Goodhue and Hayfield on the road.
RUSHFORD-PETERSON
11-12, 9-4
QRF: 39
Rushford-Peterson made a jump from 8-16 in 2021 to nearly reach the .500 mark in 2022 under head coach Blake Lea. The Trojans lost their final four regular season games before winning three out of five section playoff games and going out in a competitive 2-1 loss to Southland. K-W beat R-P 4-3 in the second round of the playoffs in Austin. The Trojans were seventh in runs scored at 6.0 and eighth in runs allowed at 5.8. There's a lot of talent to replace with all-Three Rivers Conference pitcher Justin Ruberg graduating. He tossed a perfect game against Schaeffer Academy with 15 strikeouts and was a solid bat in the lineup. The Trojans also need a new catcher with the loss of Malachi Bunke, one of three graduates who were on the Winona Daily News all-area second team. Catcher Thomas Ekern and shortstop Alex Ronnenberg were the others. A top returner is senior infielder Andrew Wilkemeyer, a Rochester Post Bulletin all-area honorable mention after hitting .261 with four doubles and 12 RBI.
UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL
10-8, 4-5
QRF: 31
USC will have a new look in 2023 after graduating nine seniors. The Rebels had six juniors, so there will be another older, if not incredibly experienced, squad in Wells. Last season, K-W overcame a 4-0 deficit to win 9-6 on the road against USC. A top returner for head coach Pat Frank is senior Zale Buschlack. He's expected to be one of the team's top arms and was third team all-Gopher Conference last season for his contributions hitting and pitching. Also expected to eat innings is all-conference honorable mention performer Taybor Conley. Key losses are third team all-conference performers infielder Jackson Spizzirri and honorable mention catcher Konnor Harpestad. The Rebels went 2-2 in the section playoffs. They were fifth in runs scored per game (6.5) and seventh in runs allowed (6.3).
SPRING GROVE
11-8, 9-7
QRF: 61
Spring Grove got off to a 4-0 start to last season with a nice win vs. Lyle/Pacelli. The team went in spurts from there and ended the season with a loss to Wabasha-Kellogg in the section playoff opener. The Lions did not face the Knights in 2022. Head coach Chris Strinmoen's squad took third place in the Southeast Conference at 10-4. Spring Grove was fourth in the section scoring 7.7 runs per game and fourth in fewest runs allowed at 5.2. This is a team primed to make another jump in 2023 after improving from 10-11 in 2021. The Lions get three all-SEC first-teamers back in the form of senior pitcher/infielder/outfielder Caleb Griffin, junior pitcher/first baseman Jaxon Strinmoen and junior centerfielder Elijah Solum. Not to mention, sophomore catcher Ezra Griffin was honorable mention.
GLENVILLE-EMMONS/ALDEN-CONGER
10-9, 7-7
QRF: 64
The middle of the section is filled with good, but maybe not great, teams. G-E/A-C is another one that fits the bill. The Wolverines used a five-game win streak in the middle of the season to help it finish above .500 for the first time since the two schools' co-op began in 2017. Head coach Joe Brooks led G-E/A-C to a 9-5 record in the Southeast Conference to finish in fourth place. The season ended in a 9-5 loss to Fillmore Central/Lanesboro in the section playoff opener. G-E/A-C was ninth in the section in runs scored (5.8) and ninth in runs allowed (7.1). A top returner is all-SEC first-team pitcher/third baseman Kole Nelsen. His battery mate, sophomore catcher Landon Mattson, was all-SEC honorable mention. A key loss is pitcher/shortstop Brady Lair, who was all-SEC first team. The Wolverines and Knights did not meet last season.
FILLMORE CENTRAL/LANESBORO
7-14, 5-5
QRF: 55
FC/L's record wasn't gaudy, but it held its own against a schedule with 11 Class 2A opponents. It was also an improvement up 32 spots in the QRF from season's end in 2021 as well as a jump in record from 3-17. Head coach Josh Jones gets most of his starting lineup back, as well as five pitchers with varsity experience. Senior shortstop Bryce Corson hit over .400 last season en route to Rochester Post Bulletin all-area honorable mention honors. Also PB honorable mention were current seniors catcher Dillon O'Connor and pitcher/infielder Stephan Schultz. FC/L was 5-2 in the non-conference but just 2-12 in the Three Rivers Conference to finish sixth out of six in the East division. The Falcons tied for 11th averaging 5.1 runs scored per game and eighth in fewest allowed at 6.7. K-W and FC/L did not meet in 2022.
WABASHA-KELLOGG
7-15, 6-3
QRF: 63
The Falcons salvaged a tough 2022 season by winning three of their last five regular season games, as well as shutting out Spring Grove for a road upset in the opening round of the section playoffs. W-K lost its next two games to be eliminated, but perhaps head coach Chris May's team has some momentum carrying over. Junior Ryan Hartert hit over .400 last season and is one of four returning players who were named Rochester Post Bulletin all-area honorable mention. Junior Blake Passe and sophomore Garret Pavelka are the other two who earned praise for their bats. Sophomore Cole Scheel was the ace with a 5-2 record, 3.26 ERA, 45 strikeouts and two shutouts. One of those came in a no-hitter in the playoff win. It seems likely that W-K improves upon a 1-13 mark in the Three Rivers Conference that resulted in fifth place out of five in the West division.
MABEL-CANTON
4-13, 4-11
QRF: 78
On the right day, the Cougars could score in a hurry. Three of their four wins saw them score double-digit runs. The other was an impressive 4-0 upset of Lyle/Pacelli. Five of Mabel-Canton's losses came by one or two runs, so this was a peskier squad than its record may indicate. Head coach Paul Tollefsrud led this team to a 4-10 mark to tie for sixth in the Southeast Conference. The Cougars were 13th in the section in runs scored (4.8) and 10th in fewest allowed (8.1). M-C did not face K-W last season. A top returner is junior catcher/pitcher Cayden Tollefsrud. He hit over .300 and led the team in runs scored, RBI, stolen bases and several pitching categories en route to all-SEC first team and Rochester Post Bulletin all-area honorable mention honors.
JANESVILLE-WALDORF-PEMBERTON
5-13, 0-4
QRF: 81
The Bulldogs scored nine or more runs in all five wins. The bats just didn't get hot like that on an enough days to sustain a successful season. However, six of 13 losses came to Class 2A foes and another to Hayfield. J-W-P pushed Rushford-Peterson in the section playoff opener, falling 5-4. The Bulldogs tied for 11th in the section in runs scored per game (5.1) and were 11th in runs allowed (8.3). Head coach Cory Jewison is in his third year and has been bringing along young teams. J-W-P expects to have more experience in 2023. It starts with senior Kelton Erler, a third team all-Gopher Conference performer who hit .333 and had a 3.5 ERA. A big loss was the team's innings leader, pitcher Blake Cowdin. K-W won this matchup last season 12-4 in Janesville.
HOUSTON
4-16, 4-12
QRF: 101
The baseball team from Houston, Texas, is in the midst of ts best stretches in franchise history. Things aren't as rosy for the ball club from Houston, Minnesota. The Hurricanes started last season at 3-3 before dropping 12 in a row. Their season ended in the section playoff opener in a 9-1 game at K-W. Head coach Jason Carrier can lean on catcher/outfielder/pitcher Maddox Rodriguez. He was a super freshman last season who made the all-Souheast Conference first team. Houston was 10th in runs scored per game (5.4) and 13th in runs allowed (10.3).
GOODHUE
0-21, 0-4
QRF: 82
The Wildcats can only go up in 2023. Goodhue had a few close calls at notching a win, including a 2-1 loss in the section playoff opener at Southland. Hoping to help lead a resurgence will be senior centerfielder Adam Poncelet. He was an honorable mention selection for the Rochester Post Bulletin all-area team after hitting .370 with 10 RBI and 10 stolen bases. K-W beat Goodhue 10-5 last season in Wanamingo. Head coach of this Hiawatha Valley League squad is Josh Stanton. Goodhue was 15th in the section in runs scored at 1.6 per game and 15th in runs allowed at 13.2.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY
0-21, 0-17
QRF: 114
Schaeffer Academy is in search of a bounceback season. The Lions' closest results were three-run losses to Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger and Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland. A key loss will be shortstop/pitcher Cole Morgan. He hit .614 with 23 RBI, 15 steals, a 0.82 ERA and 57 strikeouts to earn Rochester Post Bulletin all-area honorable mention honors. Head coach is Jeff Morgan. Schaeffer Academy was 14th in runs scored at 2.2 per game and 14th in runs allowed at 13.2.