The Gopher Conference was awash with talent at the top in 2022. Newcomer from the Southeast Conference, Randolph, split the title with New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at 9-2.
There are no divisions in softball in the 12-team conference. Each team is scheduled for 11 conference games with opponents rotating hosting and traveling from the year prior.
If teams meet more than once, only the first game counts toward the standings.
Below is a breakdown of each team based on production that graduated and is projected to return.
Team order is based on 2022 order of finish within the conference. Overall record and conference record are listed, along with QRF ranking for each team's class.
All players' grade levels are current, unless otherwise noted.
RANDOLPH
22-5, 9-2
QRF: 5 (1A)
Head coach Dennis Trom has his program rolling. Not only is he a successful girls basketball coach, but he's led Randolph to five conference softball championships. The Rockets earned their first in the Gopher last year and advanced through the Section 4 playoffs en route to third place at state. Its loss in the semifinals was a 3-2 thriller to Moose Lake-Willow River. It kept the Rockets from repeating as state champs after a 27-0 record in 2021. Randolph was second in the conference last year scoring 7.6 runs per game and allowed the fewest at 2.4.
Other than a surprising 4-3 midseason loss to 11th-place Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Randolph was dominant all season and won eight games by double digits. Randolph returns first team all-conference selections third baseman/pitcher Carter Raymond and junior shortstop Carly Kimmes. Kimmes is committed to play at Minnesota State University, Mankato. The two were first team and second team all-state, respectively. Randolph beat K-W 9-0 in Wanamingo last season. Randolph beat New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, but both teams were deemed co-champions.
NEW RICHLAND-HARTLAND-ELLENDALE-GENEVA
15-7, 9-2
QRF: 44 (2A)
Head coach Wendy Schulz' squad was a bit up and down in 2022 with a 6-1 start preceding a three-game losing streak prior to a six-game win streak. In 2021, NRHEG went 22-4 and 12-2 in conference. Key players back for the conference co-champs are senior catcher Sydney Schultz (first team all-conference) and junior infielder Faith Nelson (second team). A big loss to graduation is conference player of the year, Sophie Stork. She was lights out in the circle with a perfect game against United South Central and hit nearly .400 as a batter. Ava Kylo also graduated after making the first team and second team all-state.
NRHEG was held under its 5.9 runs average when it beat K-W 3-1 at home. The Panthers were fifth in the Gopher in runs scored and third in runs allowed at 3.2.
BETHLEHEM ACADEMY
17-7, 8-3
QRF: 17 (1A)
Bethlehem Academy was in the conference title race in 2022 and made a deep run in its section playoffs. Head coach Scott Trump's team was third in the Gopher in runs scored at 7.3 and seventh in fewest allowed at 5.5.
There is a lot of talent returning. Senior pitcher Kate Trump was first team all-conference. Sophomore Morgan Wilson was second team, senior Reagan Kangas was third team and sophomore Anna Tobin honorable mention. A key loss is senior Mercedes Huerta, one of the team's speedier players. BA improved from 12-11 overall and 5-4 in 2021. BA beat K-W 12-6 in the season opener in Faribault that counted toward the conference standings. K-W won 1-0 in a non-conference rematch in Wanamingo. The two teams are scheduled for a home-and-home in 2023 with the Wanamingo game counting toward the standings.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE
11-8, 8-3
QRF: 53 (2A)
Blooming Prairie had some struggles in the non-conference, but the Awesome Blossoms found their stride in the Gopher. Overall, they began the season 5-0 before losing three of the next four. Head coach Cameron Rutledge's team was tops in the conference scoring 8.4 runs per game and eighth in fewest allowed at 6.4. A trio of players honored on the Owatonna People's Press all-area teams and all-conference teams headline this year's roster. Junior infielder Macy Lembke was second team all-Gopher and first team all-OPP, junior Shawntee Snyder was third team all-Gopher and first team all-OPP and senior pitcher Haven Carlson was third team all-Gopher and OPP honorable mention. The top loss is outfielder Bobbie Bruns, who hit over .500 en route to first team Gopher and OPP honors. All-conference honorable mention performer Alivia Schneider also graduated. K-W and BP's 2022 matchup was canceled. They're scheduled to meet in Blooming Prairie in 2023.
HAYFIELD
13-9, 7-3
QRF: 30 (1A)
The Vikings started the season 3-4 before winning seven in a row going into the playoffs. Hayfield went 3-2 in the subsection playoffs and was eliminated by Bethlehem Academy. Hayfield was fourth in the conference scoring 6.8 runs per game and second in fewest allowed with 3. The Vikings beat K-W 6-3 in Hayfield as part of the long win streak. Head coach Craig Selk helped the team improve from 11-11 overall in 2021. A key loss is pitcher Anna Bamlet, who is now at Coe College after making first team all-conference and all-section for her work on the mound (2.17 ERA, 206 strikeouts) and at the plate (.484, 1 home run, 26 RBI).
Plenty of talent remains, including Anna's sister, Nora. Nora Bamlet was second team-all conference as a catcher. Also returning are senior shortstop Jo Tempel (third team all-conference), sophomore second baseman Kenna Selk (all-conference honorable mention) and senior outfielder Reese Bauman.
UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL
14-6, 7-4
QRF: 27 (1A)
United South Central started 2022 with a 7-0 record, lost three of the next four and then won five of the final six in the regular season. Kenyon-Wanamingo caught USC when it was hot, falling 7-3 in April in Wanamingo. The two teams meet this year in Wells. The Rebels were seventh in the Gopher with 5.0 runs per game and fourth allowing 4.1. Head coach Margo Latusek's squad won its first subsection playoff game before losing to Bethlehem Academy and Hayfield. This was a big improvement from 3-17 overall and 2-7 in the section in 2021.
The top key returner is freshman Mariah Anderson, the youngest player on the first team all-Gopher Conference. Junior Kendal Harpestad was all-conference honorable mention. A key loss is Hannah Meyer, who was third team all-Gopher.
WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN
11-12, 6-6
QRF: 36 (1A)
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown didn't have its best squad in recent years in 2022, but head coach Crystal Lamont's teams are never an easy out. The young Buccaneers expect to be older and wiser after graduating six seniors from the 2021 team that went 19-5 overall. WEM was seventh in the subsection at 4.3 runs per game and third in runs allowed at 4.4. The Bucs beat the Knights 9-0 last year in Waterville and ousted the Knights from the subsection playoffs with a 6-5 win in Waterville. They meet this year in Wanamingo.
Key returners include senior shortstop Jordan Green (second team all-conference), senior catcher Emma Woratschka (third team), senior outfielder/pitcher Addyson Taylor and senior outfielder Rylee Pelant. A key loss is pitcher Gloria Cortez (all-conference honorable mention).
KENYON-WANAMINGO
8-9, 4-7
QRF: 47 (1A)
It was a big-time turnaround for Kenyon-Wanamingo in 2022. The Knights improved from 0-17 and a No. 86 QRF ranking in 2021 to 8-9 and a nearly 40-spot jump in the QRF. K-W was sixth in the Gopher scoring 5.3 runs per game and fifth allowing 5.2. The good news for head coach Carrie Anderson is a lot of the top talent returns. Junior Josie Flom and senior Sidney Majerus were second team all-conference and junior Ivette Mendoza was honorable mention.
TRITON
4-13, 3-8
QRF: 99
After winning its opening game of the season vs. Medford, it was tough sledding in 2022 for the Cobras. They lost their next 10. Triton did go out strong, winning three of the last five of the regular season and pushing Zumbrota-Mazeppa in a 2-0 loss in the Class 2A, Section 1 playoffs. K-W beat Triton 7-2 in Dodge Center last year and will host this year's matchup. Triton went 6-13 in 2021. This spring, head coach Emily Fischenich is tasked with replacing second team all-conference performer Sydney Pluto and honorable mention all-conference and team sportsmanship award winner, Sydneee Sawyer. The Cobras were eighth in the Gopher scoring 4.8 runs per game and tied for ninth in fewest allowed at 8.2.
MAPLE RIVER
4-15, 3-8
QRF: 97 (2A)
The Eagles took a step back from a 13-10 overall record and top-half finish in the conference. Head coach Jay Byram will lose a couple key players to graduation with all-conference honorable mention performer Morgan Schendel and conference sportsmanship award winner, pitcher Julia Langworthy. The Eagles were 10th in the Gopher scoring 2.8 runs per game and tied for ninth in fewest allowed at 8.2. K-W beat Maple River 10-0 last year in Mapleton and will host this year's matchup.
MEDFORD
1-17, 1-9
QRF: 116 (2A)
The Tigers dropped from six total wins to one in 2022. Their triumph came in a 12-8 game vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. K-W beat Medford 6-5 in Wanamingo with Medford hosting this year's matchup. Head coach Sean Witter returns a lot of production for a team hoping to climb back toward the upper echelon of the conference. Senior infielders Lydia Krenske and Josie Witter were Owatonna People's Press all-area honorable mention selections. Junior pitcher/infielder Makenzie Vellshek was also OPP honorable mention, and senior pitcher Tessa Underdahl returns after earning the team's sportsmanship award. The Tigers were 10th in the conference in runs scored (3.7) and 11th in fewest allowed (8.4).
JANESVILLE-WALDORF-PEMBERTON
1-14, 1-10
QRF: 88 (1A)
If JWP was going to win one game last season, it picked a good one to get. The Bulldogs had their struggles in 2022, but it all came together on one afternoon when they upset eventual third-place state finisher and conference co-champion, Randolph, by a 4-3 score in Randolph. Head coach Megan Christopher will look to build off that as her team gets older in 2023. Only one senior was on last year's roster. Returning are third team all-Gopher Conference sophomore Ella Olivier and senior Isabelle Rider, who was the team's conference sportsmanship award recipient. K-W beat JWP 9-1 last year in Wanamingo. They'll meet again this spring in Janesville. The Bulldogs were 12th in the Gopher in runs scored (2.5) and 12th in fewest allowed at 9.6.