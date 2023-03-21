Colton Steberg

Colton Steberg is among the top returners on the Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team in 2023. (Kenyon Leader file photo)

The first Gopher Conference baseball team to open the season is scheduled to be Randolph, which will step out of conference to travel to Cleveland on April 1. The first inter-conference games are on for April 4 with Hayfield hosting Randolph in a rematch of the Class 1A state championship game being the highlight. Kenyon-Wanamingo also hosts Medford, Blooming Prairie hosts Triton and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown hosts Maple River.

