The first Gopher Conference baseball team to open the season is scheduled to be Randolph, which will step out of conference to travel to Cleveland on April 1. The first inter-conference games are on for April 4 with Hayfield hosting Randolph in a rematch of the Class 1A state championship game being the highlight. Kenyon-Wanamingo also hosts Medford, Blooming Prairie hosts Triton and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown hosts Maple River.
Can you taste the peanuts and cracker jacks yet?
Hayfield and Randolph were the cream of the crop in the Gopher. After that, there was a lot of parity with almost any of the nine other teams capable of knocking off the other.
The conference features 11 teams with no divisions. Beginning in 2022, Bethlehem Academy joined with Faribault High School in a co-op and competes in the Big 9 Conference.
Teams play a 10-game, single round robin schedule. If teams play more than once, only the first result counts toward the conference standings.
Below is a look at how the conference stacks up in 2023.
Teams are listed in order of 2022 conference finish with overall and conference records included.
RANDOLPH
25-1, 9-1
It’s a boom time for Randolph baseball these days. All three of the school’s state tournament appearances have come since 2019. It could’ve perhaps been four if the pandemic didn’t cancel the 2020 season. The Rockets won their first state title last year, coming back to win 2-1 against Hayfield in an all-Gopher Conference championship game at Target Field. The Rockets’ only loss all season was a 12-11 shootout at Maple River. Randolph won nearly half its games by 10-run mercy rule. In conference play, Randolph averaged 9.4 runs per game and allowed 2.0. Kenyon-Wanamingo gave Randolph one of its toughest battles, which ended in a 2-1 Randolph win at home. Head coach Chris Stanton led the Rockets to a co-conference championship in their first year moving from the Southeast Conference. They beat Hayfield 6-5 in eight innings in the regular season. The two schools were named co-conference champs.
There is a lot of talent to replace with nine seniors graduating. Three were first team all-conference: pitcher/third baseman Will Baldus, pitcher/catcher Jacob Weckop and pitcher/infielder Nathan Weckop. Baldus led the team with 46 ⅓ innings pitched, was second with 68 strikeouts and third with a 1.81 ERA. Nathan Weckop threw 45 ⅔ innings, was second with a .77 ERA and first with 85 strikeouts. Jacob Weckop was tops with a .39 ERA and third with 67 strikeouts over 36 innings. He also led with a .440 batting average and 30 RBI. Also graduating from the second team are pitcher/first baseman Mason Lorenzen and pitcher/shortstop Drew Jenkins. The team will look to build around outfielder Brayden Olson, who was the only freshman or younger to make one of the three all-conference teams on the third team. He hit .391 with 14 RBI. Senior pitcher/outfielder Evan Bennerotte could be in line to get some innings. At the plate, he hit .310 and drove in 12 runs.
HAYFIELD
24-3, 9-1
After cruising to a 14-0 conference record and 26-0 Class 1A championship season in 2021, things got a little tougher in 2022. Randolph came from the Southeast Conference and immediately battled the Vikings both in the conference and state championship race. Randolph won one-run games in the conference season and in the state title game. It was still a stellar year for Hayfield, which had win streaks of seven and 17 games and grabbed at least a share of the conference crown for the third straight season. Hayfield allowed just 1.9 runs per game in conference play while scoring 8.7. Hayfield plated 29 runs in a five-inning win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. Head coach Kasey Krekling has led the Vikings to four straight winning seasons. The team is after its ninth straight season of .500 or better.
Hayfield has work to do to replace current Minnesota Golden Gopher Easton Fritcher, who was a three-time conference player of the year. It likely would have been four times if there was a season in 2020. He hit .553 with 12 doubles, three triples and six home runs. Fritcher only pitched 26 ⅓ innings due to injury, but still went 4-1 with a save, just eight hits allowed, 49 strikeouts and a .532 ERA. Also gone are first team all-Gopher selections Karver Heydt, who no-hit K-W last season, and Nolan Klocke, who’s now at Luther College. Right fielder/pitcher Aidan Nelson was third team all-conference as a sophomore and joins left fielder/pitcher junior Jackson Thoe as some of this year's top returning talent. Senior Ethan Pack and juniors Isaac Fjerstad and Zander Jacobson The new-look team will also have new blue jerseys for 2023. Hayfield swept a regular season doubleheader with K-W by mercy rule each time, but the Knights battled in a 2-0 loss to Hayfield in the playoffs. The two teams are scheduled to meet May 2 in Hayfield.
MAPLE RIVER
13-8, 8-2
Maple River did what no other team in the state could claim in 2022: It beat Randolph. The Eagles had their ups and downs in 2022, but the up was way up. They outlasted the eventual Class 1A state champion Rockets in a 12-11 thriller in Mapleton. Maple River had a potent offense, scoring 8.6 runs per game in conference play and allowing 3.1. The Eagles were a veteran bunch with all four of their representatives on the three all-conference teams being seniors. Boden Simon and Lucas Doering were first team, Ethan Evenson was second and Mason Frank third. The team graduated 10 players total. This year’s varsity/junior varsity roster on the Minnesota State High School League website lists four seniors, five juniors, nine sophomores and nine freshmen on head coach Jeff Cole’s squad. Senior Hayden Niebuhr is one of the area’s top basketball players and expects to be a key contributor on the diamond. Maple River beat K-W 8-2 last season in Wanamingo. The Eagles went 2-2 in the Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs.
NEW RICHLAND-HARTLAND-ELLENDALE-GENEVA
12-5, 7-3
The Panthers were a tough out for everyone in the Gopher Conference last season. Their three losses came by a combined seven runs. In defeat, NRHEG held heavyweights Randolph (5-1) and Hayfield (4-3) under their season run averages. After a 1-2 start to the season, the Panthers rattled off six straight wins with five coming against the Gopher. It beat K-W in that span, 17-7 in Wanamingo. The Panthers went 2-2 in the Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs. They beat Maple River in the regular season and postseason. In conference play, NRHEG averaged 10.1 runs per game and allowed 4.7.
Head coach Mark Lee expects to have a junior-heavy roster with five currently listed on the Minnesota State High School League roster to go with two seniors. One of the juniors is Daxter Lee, who was the only underclassman to make first team all-conference in 2022. He’s one of the top pitchers in the conference with an .848 ERA and is a capable bat. NRHEG also brings back senior Andrew Phillips, who was all-conference second team. The outfielder is committed to play NCAA Division I baseball at South Dakota State. The lefthander Phillips was named 2022 Owatonna People’s Press player of the year and has hit over .365 each of the past two seasons. NRHEG graduates third-teamer and second baseman Clay Stenzel, but retains honorable mention senior outfielder Ethan Thompson, who hit .425.
KENYON-WANAMINGO
13-10, 6-4
Kenyon-Wanamingo notched a top-half finish in its first season moving from the Hiawatha Valley League to the Gopher Conference. The Knights were unable to take down any teams ahead of them in the standings, though they made eventual state champion Randolph sweat in a 2-1 loss in Randolph. K-W won four straight five conference games and five overall in May. Within the conference, the Knights scored 7.5 runs per game and allowed 5.3.
K-W will look to develop some arms this year after losing to graduation pitcher/infielder Gavin Sommer and pitcher/outfielder Trevor Steberg. Both were on the all-Gopher Conference second team and were honorable mentions for the Rochester Post Bulletin all-area team. Eligible to return is junior all-conference third team and all-PB honorable mention infielder/pitcher Will Van Epps. He drove in 22 runs, scored 11 runs, hit .275 with five doubles and had a 4-2 record on the mound with a 2.76 ERA and 66 strikeouts. Also back is senior outfielder Cal Luebke, who's coming off an all-PB honorable mention worthy season. Junior pitcher/infielder Colton Steberg and junior center/outfielder Dillon Bartel are coming off all-Gopher honorable mention seasons.
UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL
10-8, 5-5
USC will have a new look in 2023 after graduating nine seniors. The Rebels had six juniors, so there will be another older, if not incredibly experienced, squad in Wells. Last season, K-W overcame a 4-0 deficit to win 9-6 on the road against USC. A top returner for head coach Pat Frank is senior Zale Buschlack. He's expected to be one of the team's top arms and was third team all-Gopher Conference last season for his contributions hitting and pitching. Also expected to eat innings is all-conference honorable mention performer Taybor Conley. Key losses are third team all-conference performers infielder Jackson Spizzirri and honorable mention catcher Konnor Harpestad. USC’s top conference win was a 6-4 victory vs. NRHEG. Its top game may have been in a 6-5 loss to eventual conference co-champ, Hayfield. Within the conference, the Rebels scored 5.8 runs per game and allowed 5.7. They overcame an 0-3 start in the Gopher to get back to the .500 mark with wins in three of its last four conference matchups.
MEDFORD
4-9, 4-5
The Tigers flashed solid pitching and defense in 2022, but scraping across enough runs was an issue. Medford was shut out five times, including four times in conference. That includes a 5-0 blanking at Kenyon-Wanamingo. In conference, Medford scored 5.5 runs per game, aided by a 22-run performance against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. The Tigers allowed 3.2 per game.
Returning for head coach Joe Melles’ squad is senior Casey Chambers. He was a second team all-conference selection and Owatonna People’s Press all-area honoree, primarily for his pitching. Chambers had a .740 ERA with 42 strikeouts and also played infield. A key loss is third-teamer infielder Reed Cumberland, who was also OPP all-area honorable mention after hitting over .400.
TRITON
6-11, 3-7
The Cobras will have to rely on new faces to try to climb up into the top half of the conference. Their two all-conference honorees have graduated. Catcher/pitcher Braxton Munnikhuysen was second team all-Gopher, as well as Rochester Post Bulletin all-area honorable mention after hitting .450 and flashing an arm that regularly gunned down would-be base stealers. Pitcher/shortstop Weston Thomas was all-conference honorable mention. Kenyon-Wanamingo beat Triton 11-0 in five innings in Wanamingo. Head coach Coltt Ulom’s squad averaged 3.1 runs in conference play and allowed 7.
JANESVILLE-WALDORF-PEMBERTON
5-13, 2-8
Head coach Cory Jewison is in his third year and has been bringing along young teams during his tenure. J-W-P expects to have more experience in 2023. It starts with senior Kelton Erler, a third team all-conference performer who hit .333 and had a 3.5 ERA. A big loss was the team's innings leader, pitcher Blake Cowdin. K-W won this matchup last season 12-4 in Janesville. The Bulldogs averaged 4.4 runs per game in conference play and allowed 9.2.
WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN
1-13, 1-9
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown is regularly a top half team in the Gopher, but the young Buccaneers struggled in 2022. Their one conference win was a good one, though, a 14-1 five-inning win at Blooming Prairie. W-E-M did not get anyone on the three all-conference teams or honorable mention. Senior Maverick Herrley was the team’s sportsmanship award recipient. Kenyon-Wanamingo beat the Bucs 5-0 in 10 innings in Wanamingo. Head coach Joshua Smith’s squad averaged 2.9 runs per game and allowed 13.5 in conference play.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE
1-15, 0-10
Fortunately for the Awesome Blossoms, they didn’t go all of 2022 without a win. They thumped Schaeffer Academy 11-2 in a non-conference game. It was tough sledding in the Gopher, though, with eight losses coming by 10-run mercy rule for the young team. Blooming Prairie’s closest call was a 10-9 loss at Triton. The Awesome Blossoms averaged 2.5 runs per game in conference play and allowed 12.8. Kenyon-Wanamingo beat Blooming Prairie 14-2 in five innings in Blooming Prairie. Head coach Matt Kittelson loses one of his top performers from last season, pitcher/outfielder Isaac Watson, who was second team all-conference. Back is senior infielder Jesse Cardenas. He made the Owatonna People’s Press all-area team after leading the team with 15 hits, five doubles and a .349 batting average.