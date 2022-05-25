Youth Coding League
Many people are unfamiliar with the term coding, which is writing instructions that enable a computer to perform a task in a language the computer can understand. Coding is one of the essential tools that can be taught to students.
Coding allows children to learn how to program a simple calculator to more complex games. Learning this skill is necessary as experts predict that there will be an 80% increase in the demand for programmers in the next fifteen years.
Red Wing Ignite, a nonprofit organization in Red Wing, saw the need and opportunity to increase the digital preparedness of young people and, through a grant, has developed a Youth Coding League for the schools in the Goodhue County Educational District (GCED).
Fifth through eighth-grade students from Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lake City, Red Wing, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa will be able to be on teams and participate in a Youth Coding League starting in the Fall of 2022.
This unique STEM program is a fully-packaged extracurricular activity for interested students in grades 5-8. Using a youth sports model introduces them to computer science in an innovative, project-based learning environment.
Students participating will gain social and intellectual confidence and an introduction to the digital workplace of the future.
Coaches for the teams do not need to know coding skills to lead a group as training sessions are provided, and support is available from the League staff.
The Youth Coding League started in the Fall of 2018 in Southeastern Missouri and has grown to bring basic computer science skills to students in 60+ schools in six states. The Youth Coding League focuses on accessibility for all students in grades five through eight interested in being creative and learning how to code.
Memorial Day
Since 1971, Memorial Day has been observed on the last Monday of May. This year the last Monday is May 30th which for 102 years was the day to honor our military personnel.
Locally, the Memorial Day observance starts on Thursday evening when members of the V.F.W., American Legion, and Veterans Support Group fan out across numerous cemeteries placing United States flags on veterans’ gravesites.
On Monday at 10:30, the traditional Memorial Day Parade will start at the corner of the Speedway station and proceed down Main Street to the Kenyon Cemetery, where the services will be held.
Honorary Parade Marshal this year is Fred Pithey of Kenyon. Pithey grew up in west-central Minnesota and graduated from Herman, MN High School.
In January of 1951, he entered the service and served in Korea, returning to the United States in the fall of 1952. Pithey fulfilled the rest of his military commitment with the 787th AC&W Squadron, stationed at Chandler, MN. He was honorably discharged in December 1954, having attained the rank of Staff Sergeant.
After living in Wisconsin for 35 years, Pithey and his wife retired to Kenyon, where their daughter Ann Sviggum lives. Since moving to town, he has been an active member of V.F.W. Post 141, where he has acted as post Chaplain. He is a member of the Kenyon Color Guard, American Legion, and D.A.V.
The K-W marching band will provide music for the event, with Goodhue County Commissioner Todd Greseth being the keynote speaker.
A gun salute by the Kenyon Color Guard and the playing of Taps will conclude the program. On the way back to the V.F.W., the Color Guard will stop at the Veteran’s Memorial to restore the colors there before proceeding to the V.F.W. to do the same.
Flag pole
One morning I walked past the K-W athletic field and noticed landscaping around the flag pole located at the north end of the area. The Kenyon Boy Scouts took the initiative to design a star with landscaping rock and then surround it with a stone of another color. The Scouts deserved to be recognized for their work on this project.
Summer Learning Program highlights
The Kenyon Public Library Summer Learning program kickoff event is scheduled for Friday, June 3rd at 10:30 a.m. in the Depot Park. Master Gardener Tosha Homeier will lead the fun-filled morning. Participants can look forward to planting seeds, learning about gardening, and making ice cream.
On Wednesdays in June, STEM challenges for seven-year-olds and up will be available. In July and August, Lunch Bunch Story Time returns on Wednesdays.
This summer’s other special events are the Z Puppets Rosenschnoz on June 9th, storytime with Chione Quartet on June 13th, followed by the Magic of Story activity on July 14th. The Eagle Center program is on July 20th, and the Art of Tying Knots Macrame Program is on July 28th. The Irish Piper by Laura MacKenzie is on August 10th and the R.A.D. Zoo returns on August 25th.
This diverse schedule of events is the best Summer Learning Program offered by the Kenyon Public Library.
Chuck Larson
Friday, June 10th, the K-W FFA Alumni is hosting an event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kenyon V.F.W. to honor retired F.F.A. advisor Chuck Larson. After seventeen years in the K-W District, Larson retired from his teaching position in late Sept 2021.
A 1987 graduate of NDSU, Larson taught one year in North Dakota before being part of the Cottonwood, MN School District for sixteen years. In 2004, Larson took the FFA Advisor position at Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Under his leadership, K-W FFA members have received State and National Farmer Degrees and have been regional and state F.F.A. officers. Three members have been recognized with the Douglas K. Baldwin Award for F.F.A. livestock show participation and leadership. Four times during his time as F.F.A. advisor, the local chapter brought home the F.F.A. Premier Chapter Exhibitor Award.
Larson shared the following about teaching. “There are many reasons why I teach Vocational Agriculture. The main reason is that I get an opportunity to watch young individuals work to achieve something in an area that they have a passion for. It does not matter who’s chapter the person is from. I enjoy seeing the energy and enthusiasm these young individuals have for agriculture. It fills me with a sense of purpose in what I am doing to help them obtain their goals.”
This open house will allow F.F.A. members and people of the community to thank Chuck Larson for his dedication to the F.F.A. program and the students who participated.
Music in the Garden
With the tulips blooming and the sun setting, The Knights Chamber and Vibez Jazz Band presented an outdoor concert in the Music Garden at K-W High School.
The Knights Chamber opened the program by singing various vocal jazz and other popular music from the 1950s and 1960s. Joel Helland, Will VanEpps, Brady Bauer, and Elliot Olson sang a jazz/barbershop version of “Sh-Boom.”
Heads of audience members bobbed along, and toes tapped to the music as the Vibez jazz band played songs with unusual names such as “Sideways Walking Dog.” Arin Kyllo and Erin Christianson played fantastic solos in “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.”
The final songs featured the next group of brilliant musicians. Josie Flom, Will Van Epps, Vince Martinez, and Ross Aldorfer demonstrated their skills in performing solos.
Bikes
Last week at an assembly at KWES, four bikes donated by the Cannon Falls Masonic Lodge were given away to two third graders and two fourth grade students.
Starting March 18th, students earned points by reading Accelerated Reader books. For every ten points students earned, they would get a ticket to enter the drawing to win a bike and helmet.
The winners from third grade were Mariah Brainard and Frederick Johnson. The names of fourth-graders drawn were Noah Carel and Cora Foss.
The Masonic Lodge has offered this reading incentive program to K-W students for the past seven years.