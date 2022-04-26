World Day of Prayer
Traditionally the World Day of Prayer occurs on the first Friday in March. This year’s World Day of Prayer was postponed until May.
On Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., members of area churches will meet at the Kenyon United Methodist Church to continue this meaningful prayer service tradition. The ecumenical program is entitled “I Know the Plans I Have for You,” based on scripture from Jeremiah 29:1-14. There is an emphasis on women from England, Wales, and Northern Ireland and their struggles and joys as they strive to survive in the face of poverty, fear, and isolation.
Since the first World Day of Prayer worship service, celebrated worldwide in 1927 and in the Kenyon area since 1943, offerings have been collected. One-half of this year’s local World Day of Prayer offering will be designated to support the projects of the World Day of Prayer national committee. The other half will support Ukraine Relief. Attendees are encouraged to bring paper products to support the local All Seasons Food Shelf.
Guest speaker Mary Hagen will give a brief overview of a recent trip to the British Isles. Everyone is welcome at the worship service. Following the program, those in attendance are invited to a salad luncheon.
Middle School Theater
On Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m., the Kenyon Middle School Theater presentation of six 10-minute plays will occur in the K-W High School Auditorium.
The following are the synopsizes of plays written by Kristen Dabrowski.
“Bad Cupid” is the tale of Cupid, who means well, but has an awful aim. Hilarity soon follows when the wrong targets get hit by love’s arrows.
“Aftermath” is a drama that deals with a young man who makes a discovery that he wishes he hadn’t made. The play deals with his struggle to handle a delicate situation.
“The Box” shows what happens when people go too far to prove a point. Is it revenge? Is it a lesson? Is it wrong, or right? “The Box” will leave you thinking.
“Crush” brings a slice of teenage life. When students start liking other students, laughs, and emotions soon follow. Get a behind-the-scenes look at childhood crushes and their effects on students.
In “Discovery,” pretentious people discover they can do slightly odd things when they feel like they aren’t normal. Their overreaction is hilarious at how we all have quirks and that we should embrace them and not be afraid of them.
The sixth play is “Waiting for Snow White,” written by South St. Paul Theater Director Eric Holsen. This piece shows the anxiousness of the Seven Dwarves humorously when their dear Snow White is missing. The K-W Middle School Theater is the second group to perform this play. Holsen’s script mixes humor, acceptance, and American Sign Language into a funny and thoughtful play.
When I stopped last Thurs, cast members were rehearsing “Waiting for Snow White.” I was impressed with the actors knowing their parts and practicing without scripts and how much they had learned about stage presence since the last time I had watched them.
Earth Day
In the United States, Earth Day is a celebration on April 22 to demonstrate support for protecting our environment. Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin is often given credit for the first Earth Day that was held on April 22, 1970. Through his efforts, a grassroots environmental movement began to increase awareness of the damage being done to our world.
The publication of Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” in 1962 was the real beginning of the environmental movement. Her scientific perspective and study created debate on the effect of pesticides on the natural world.
I thought about how people have become more aware of preserving our world over the last fifty-plus years.
While walking from Nerstrand to Kenyon to raise money for a bandshell in 1972, Kenyon students collected bottles and cans from the ditches. Interestingly, when they got back to Kenyon, all of the garbage collected was disposed of at the city dump—essentially moving it from one place to another, as the idea of recycling had not become a reality.
Remember when people would have burning barrels behind their garages next to the alley? The items from a household that could not be burned were taken down to the dump. All the rest was burned at home. Often on a summer evening, gunshots could be heard from the landfill as young teens were down there hunting rats.
One of the signs of fall while growing up in International Falls was the smell of burning leaves as people disposed of them.
Since 1962, many things have changed. DDT was outlawed and saved the bald eagle from extinction. Students learned about the three Rs, reduce, reuse, and recycle. In the 1980s, curbside recycling became a reality. A new concept, a hybrid car, came in the late 1990s.
While Rachel Carson and Gaylord Nelson are no longer with us, a new generation of environmentalists have picked up the cause and continue to keep it in the news.