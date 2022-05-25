To the editor:
I have a strong bias against abortion. I have a sign in my yard which proclaims, “Pray to End Abortion.” Responding to abortion begins in Scripture. To be Scripture led cannot begin with doing a Google search ‘What does Scripture say about abortion?’ That is not being Scripture led, it is leading Scripture. Being Scripture led happens when we read God’s Word just to enjoy communion with the Holy Spirit. In this Bible time, God’s Word begins dwelling within you. When we encounter life, God’s Word will speak through you. When I quiet myself and listen, three Scripture passages speak out on abortion. Ephesians 1:4, “God chose us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and blameless before Him.” Psalm 139:13-14, “For You formed my inward parts; You knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made, Wonderful are Your works my soul knows it very well.” Exodus 20:13, “You shall not murder.”
On May 17, Rev. Elizabeth A. Eaton, Presiding Bishop of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church of America) penned a pastoral response to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion on abortion. I would strongly disagree with the Bishop’s concluding statements on what the ELCA currently teaches about abortion and the fears of what would happen if abortion was not federally protected and returned to the decisions of individual states.
If I got myself caught up in her interpretations, I would miss the profound truth she did share. Earlier in the letter Bishop Eaton wrote: ‘Regardless of where each of us stands on the issue, the ELCA's 1991 social statement on abortion speaks to all of us. In the social statement, this church holds both women and "developing life in the womb" (p. 2) as neighbors.’ Wow, what a truth. The woman is a person and the life developing within her is a person. They are neighbors. When we hear the word neighbor, Biblical Christians often go to Luke 10:25-37. In this passage a lawyer tested Jesus by asking Him what he must do to inherit eternal life. Jesus asked him ‘what does the Law say?’ The lawyer responds love God and love your neighbor as yourself. Then to help the lawyer understand who his neighbor is Jesus shares the parable of the Good Samaritan. In the parable of the Good Samaritan a man was caught by robbers who stole, beat and left the man half dead. A priest and Levite went out of their way to ignore the man. A Samarian had compassion for the beaten man. He bandaged his wounds and found a place of safety for him. He paid for that safety and care as long as the man had need.
Bishop Eaton shares two neighbors in her letter, the woman and the child in the womb. How are we to treat these two neighbors when they are in need? The first question is for the woman and the life in her. Will she rob the life or provide for the life? The next question is for us as we encounter these two neighbors. Will we seek ways to destroy these lives or will we provide safety and care for these lives as long as they have need?
In His Grip,
Shannon Bauer
Pastor at Wangen Prairie Lutheran Church