I first met Josh Hanson when he was a young patrolman working for the City of Goodhue and my first impressions were, this is one smart articulate young man who already has a clear understanding of the relationship between himself as a public servant and the citizens he works for.
A few years later in my role as a Patrol Sargent with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office I was on the interview board when Josh was hired. Josh again impressed me by how much he had matured professionally and he easily stood out from the other candidates with his knowledge of law enforcement. Since I retired, Josh was promoted to Patrol Sargent, then Patrol Major and finally Goodhue County Emergency Management Director.
In these positions Josh has shown that he is an outstanding leader as he should be since he attended one of the finest leadership programs, the United States Army. These are difficult times for law enforcement and many of us in and out of the profession worry about the future.
Leaders like Josh Hanson give me hope that the profession will continue to draw the best and brightest. Please join me in supporting Josh Hanson as the next Sheriff of Goodhue County.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.