I’m a longtime resident of Kenyon and, like everyone else here, I am a new voter in the redistricted District 19A. Therefore, I knew nothing about either of the candidates running for Minnesota House of Representatives for this new district. I’ve done a little research on Brian Daniels’ voting record during his eight years in office and learned he’s done very little to support the people and communities of his former district.
He consistently opposed adequate school funding, instead depending on local property taxes to prop up education funding shortfalls or leaving schools to make drastic budget cuts. That means bigger class sizes and fewer opportunities for Kenyon-Wanamingo students.
He voted against drought and disaster relief for farmers. He’s opposed affordable healthcare and childcare for working families. He voted against tax cuts for middle class workers and even against elimination of taxes on Social Security!
On the other hand, I learned that Carolyn Treadway promises to fight for affordable healthcare for workers who aren’t insured through their employer. She supports affordable childcare and incentives for small businesses and farmers. She’ll fight for broadband access and will support efforts to maintain and improve soil health and the financial viability of family farms.
Brian Daniels has consistently supported bills that line the pockets of corporations and the wealthy few. That isn’t what Kenyon and other communities in District 19A need. We need a candidate like Carolyn Treadway who will work for her constituents.
