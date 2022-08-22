Vang Church
For many people, the first thing they think of when hearing about Vang Church is the tradition of a lutefisk dinner with all the fixings
In the August edition of the Living Lutheran magazine is an article, “Worship Designed for All.” The narrative tells the story behind the purposeful planning and construction of the Vang Lutheran Church in the 1890s.
The congregation engaged the services of Olof Hanson, an architect from Faribault. What was unique about Hanson was that he had lost his hearing at an early age. At 16, he enrolled in the Minnesota School for the Deaf in Faribault. Hanson continued his education at Gallaudet University in Washington D. C.
He worked as an apprentice draftsman at an architectural firm while earning his Master’s Degree in Architectural Studies at Gallaudet in 1889. Hanson is the first recorded deaf architect in the United States.
When Hanson began the Vang project, his architectural practice was known for designing numerous schools, residences, and churches in the Faribault area.
The 1896 design presented to the members of Vang differed from the other churches in the area. The design of most churches in those days was a rectangular sanctuary with a wide center aisle.
Hanson’s proposal was a sanctuary with a square floor plan and a horse-shaped balcony. He used many of the design concepts found in the Stave Churches of Norway. The main floor of Vang has a small side aisle on each side of the main seating area. His understanding of the challenges of deaf people reading lips led to a plan to have people seated with a clear view of the speaker.
Long before the American Disabilities Act came into being, the Vang Lutheran Church, built about 135 years ago, is evidence of people making accommodations for people with disabilities.
Rad Zoo
Thursday, Aug. 25, at 10:30 a.m., the Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo (RAD Zoo) is scheduled to present a program at the Kenyon Public Library. This program is the final one of the 2022 Summer Learning Program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”
The RAD Zoo home base is located in the Medford Outlet Mall. The people connected to it aim to help others interact with nature by providing a fun, safe, and educational wildlife experience. Their presentation will include turtles, lizards, snakes, and a small alligator.
The program will last about forty minutes, with time following it for audience members to touch and see the reptiles up close.
This free event is open to people of all ages. It is made possible with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the people of Minnesota for Library Legacy activities.
Rose Fest
On Thursday evening, it took about an hour for a group of veterans, support group members, and K-W football players to have the Field of Flags ready for display for Rose Fest Weekend.
Under the direction of K-W football coach Jake Wieme, K-W football players Alex Lee, Owen Craig, Wade Allen, Jaxson Hedeen, and Jay Jacobson did the driving of flag stakes. Andrew Ramirez also helped even though he had broken his leg earlier in the week. Following this, they helped put the flags on the rerod posts. For their assistance, VFW members fed the young men a picnic supper of hot dogs, chips, and root beer.
At the VFW Veterans Support group hog roast Friday evening, members of the K-W volleyball team assisted the group by delivering meals to people seated in the VFW and clearing tables when people were done eating.
Volleyball team members whose help was appreciated by the Support Group are Sydney Majerus, Tess Erlandson, Emily Jarvis, Carmen Nerison, Josie Quam, and Audrey Haugen.
On Saturday morning during the K-W Booster Club 5K, Allina Mendoza, Addie Lindell, Lydia Floterud, MacKenzie Moore, Yvette Mendoza, and Sydney Majerus of the volleyball team helped by staffing water stations, helping with registrations, and working at the finish line.
K-W Coaches Tracey Erlandson and Jake Wieme need to be recognized for teaching their players the importance of giving back to our local community by assisting at events to make them successful.
Hall of Fame
On Saturday, Oct. 1, the sixth Kenyon, Wanamingo, Kenyon-Wanamingo Hall of Fame induction will be held. The evening will begin with a social time at 4:30 in the high school commons, followed by a catered dinner at 5:30. The induction ceremony is scheduled for 6:30. In the high school auditorium.
Beth Hiner Baribeau, a 1982 graduate of Kenyon High School, is one of the individuals inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. She participated in volleyball, basketball, and track and field during her high school career. After high school, she was a four-year letter winner in volleyball at the University of Minnesota.
A natural athlete, Baribeau was a gymnastics team member as an elementary school student before going to junior high school, where she had opportunities to play interscholastic sports.
In 1979, as a sophomore, she was part of the varsity volleyball squad that would win the District 4 and Region 1 titles to compete in the state tournament.
During her junior year of volleyball, the Vikings dominated in District 4, the HVL, and advanced to the region championship game only to lose to St. Charles. Following the season, Baribeau was named to the HVL All-Conference team.
Kenyon switched to the Wasioja Conference when Baribeau was a senior, and she led the volleyball team to an 8-0 conference record and 22-2 overall record. In the District Four championship game against Kasson-Mantorville, she had 20 ace hits. For the third year in a row, she played in the Region 1 tournament. This year she was named to the Wasioja All-Conference team. As a senior, she was named the team MVP.
Hiner Baribeau finished her three-year volleyball career at Kenyon, playing for teams with a combined 60-14 record, the HVL and Wasioja Conference championships, three District 4 championships, a Region 1 championship, and a Region runner-up.
At 5-9, Hiner Baribeau was considered a blue-chip college volleyball prospect. In March of 1981, Baribeau signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for the University of Minnesota. Beth became the first Kenyon female athlete to sign a full-ride Division One athletic scholarship. On signing day, University volleyball coach Stephanie Schleuder said, “She’s one of the two top prospects in the state. She’ll be a fine addition to our team, and we are glad she chose the University of Minnesota. She has a 24-inch vertical jump, is an excellent hitter, and is a fine all-around player.”
In the post-season, 1984 Gopher Volleyball press guide said this about Hiner, a key starter for the Gophers.
“This season, former Kenyon High athlete Beth Hiner carved out a starting role on the University of Minnesota volleyball team due to her versatility and defense. The 5-9 junior was among the Gophers’ leaders in kills and digs, helping Minnesota to a 16-16 record during the recently completed 1984 season. Beth continued to play multiple positions,” said Minnesota volleyball coach Stephanie Schleuder. “She started the season as a right-side hitter, but we moved her to middle blocker because of her versatility. Beth continued to be one of our best back row players.” In late October, Hiner played a vital role in two Big Ten victories over Wisconsin, leading the Gophers with a .448 hitting percentage and 13 digs over the two games. She recorded a season-high 12 kills against North Dakota State in September.”
A 1985 preseason press release said, “The U of M, Co-captain Beth Hiner should provide the Gophers with leadership. Hiner, a 5·9 senior hitter, is easily the most versatile team member. She can play every position except setter.”
Hiner was a four-year letter winner and two-time captain for the Gopher Volleyball team.
Hiner Baribeau was a three-year starter as a basketball player for the Kenyon Vikings. She was named to the HVL All-Conference team during her junior year and the Wasioja All-Conference team as a senior.
The 1981-82 team was the Wasioja Conference Champion and the runner-up in the District 4 Tournament.
After her basketball career, Hiner held the record for most points in a career. In the first game of her junior year, she scored 38 points, which was the record for the most points in a game. Hiner was 14 for 19 from the field and ten for ten from the free-throw line in that game.
In 1982, Beth Hiner Baribeau received the Picha Award, symbolic of the outstanding senior athlete at Kenyon High School.
Today Beth Hiner Baribeau works in the dental health field and lives in New Prague, MN, with her husband and two children.
Hall of Fame tickets are available until Sept. 16 and may be purchased at the K-W High School office, the District Office in Wanamingo, from Randy Hockinson at (507)789-7022 or Steve Alger at (507)213-3245.
Friends and relatives of the inductees and Kenyon and Wanamingo community members are encouraged to attend the banquet