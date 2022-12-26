The 1990s popular TV show, the "X-Files," made "The truth is out there" a popular catchphrase. How do we encounter truth? Where do we find truth? Is truth important or is it a distraction? What is truth? To draw from another popular movie quote, maybe we ‘can’t handle the truth’?
When seeking truth, we can get caught up with many viewpoints that claim to be truthful. Some we accept, some we reject and some are a bit challenging or confusing. When countering multiple truth claims there is a common response many of us have in our arsenal: ‘Let us agree to disagree’.
This popular statement has often been used to end a disagreement or move on to another topic for discussion. When you peel back the layers of this statement, ‘Let us agree to disagree’, there can be a very dangerous assumption at its core. The assumption is: there is no absolute truth. When there is no absolute truth then any truth claim can be given authority or multiple truth claims can be given authority.
This may lead to another popular phrase which has added conviction to our personal truth exploration, “If you don’t stand for something then you will fall for anything.” This is a statement with great value and can help us sift through many truth claims with a set of guiding principles. There is a Biblical phrase I find very helpful in discerning truth: "Test everything. Hold on to the good." (1 Thessalonians 5:21).
If you test an idea which claims to be truth, what do you test it against? Do you test it against your feelings? If it feels right therefore it must be right. That can be dangerous since feelings often change and differing passionate perspectives can be very influential. We can look at laws for guidance, yet laws are subject to change if enough people in leadership can be persuaded to change them.
This takes feeling-based truth claims to majority rule truth claims. If 51% of political leaders at a certain time say it is true then it is true until there are 51% of political leaders at another time which will say the opposite is true.
Looking for guiding principles to understand truth through personal or communal human perceptions is often subject to change. This reminds me of a statement Jesus made when on trial before Pilate. You are a king, then!” said Pilate. Jesus answered, “You are right in saying I am a king. In fact, for this reason I was born, and for this I came into the world, to testify to the truth. Everyone on the side of truth listens to me.” (John 18:37) When we listen to Jesus without the distractions of the world, a firm foundation of truth can be our base from which to guide us through life’s experiences.
The Bible is a strong foundation from which truth is known. Unfortunately, the Bible can be interpreted through our human misperceptions and can create false truths which attempt to cover up God’s truths. I am human and subject to misinterpretations. Approaching Scripture without the influence of my sinful self is a challenge.
Allow me to offer you a couple insights I have found useful when seeking a God-focused over a self-centered interpretation of Holy Scripture. First, Scripture does not contradict itself. When you find a perceived contradiction in Scripture, expand your context. Sometimes the more surrounding Scripture you read the more God’s wisdom comes through.
Secondly, Grace is greater than judgement. During the Sunday message on Dec. 18, I shared a reflection on Joseph choosing to stay with Mary instead of divorcing her when he learned she was pregnant. If judgement guided Joseph, Mary could have been treated like an adulterer. Without grace, statements against adultery found in Deuteronomy 22:22 & Genesis 38:24 would have subjected Mary to death.
During Jesus’ ministry, church leaders brought a woman caught in adultery to Jesus (John 8). Instead of condemning the woman, Jesus offered grace and called upon the woman to go and sin no more. Grace, forgiveness and the call to repentance go hand in hand. You can’t know grace if it doesn’t call you into a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ.
To have a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ is to live by His words. Jesus said, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:31-32) His words call us to turn from a daily desire for sin to a daily desire for repentance, forgiveness and living for Him. For without this call to live for God and to know the truth, judgement will keep us tied to a world led by feelings and shifting truths.
May the word of God be your truth foundation keeping you free from falling for the many truth claims of our world.