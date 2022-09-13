Opioids are often in the news these days, and parents may wonder what they should say, or shouldn’t say, to their kids about the risks of misuse. What’s most important is to get the conversation going.
Parents and caregivers in the area can help youth understand the dangers of taking any drug or medication not prescribed by a doctor, and how misusing opioids even one time can lead to serious illness or death.
Synthetic opioids are often used as cutting agents in other drugs (such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and MDMA, also known as ecstasy or Molly). They’re also pressed into pill form and sold as counterfeit painkillers/prescription medications.
Opioid-involved drug overdose deaths among Minnesota residents increased 59% from 2019 to 2020 (from 427 to 678), according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Overdose deaths attributed to synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, rose by a staggering 80% and now account for four out of every five opioid overdose deaths in our state.
The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public safety alert on Oct. 1, 2021, about a sharp increase in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth. The alert, the DEA’s first in six years, sought to raise public awareness of a significant nationwide surge in counterfeit pills that are mass-produced in labs by criminal drug networks, are deceptively marketed as legitimate prescription pills, and are killing unsuspecting Americans at an unprecedented rate.
What can you do to help?
• Carry naloxone and talk to others at risk about carrying naloxone. Naloxone (or Narcan, as it’s also known) is a medication that temporarily reverses an opiate overdose to prevent death. You can get free naloxone at many locations in the area, or you can call the Rice County Mobile Opioid Support team at 507-299-0204 for free naloxone delivery.
• Carry fentanyl testing strips, small strips of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl in any drug batch — pills, powder, or injectables. Fentanyl testing strips are available for free at various locations in the area, including at many pharmacies.
• Talk to young people about Steve’s Law. In Minnesota, any person who seeks medical assistance for someone experiencing alcohol poisoning or a drug overdose cannot be prosecuted for possession of drugs or paraphernalia. Both the person seeking help and the overdose victim are protected from prosecution if they cooperate with law enforcement. Don’t run, call 911.
