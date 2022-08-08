St. Rose of Lima
Sunday, Aug. 21, the Friends of St. Rose of Lima of Cherry Grove Township will be hosting the 17th annual Ice Cream Social. This year they are celebrating 20 years of work and preservation of the historic St. Rose Catholic Church.
The festivities start at 1 p.m. and continue until 4 p.m. During the afternoon, ice cream will be served as Dixieland Jazz is played. Visitors can view a PowerPoint presentation about the church and its preservation throughout the afternoon. New to this year’s event is a homemade quilt raffle and youth scavenger hunt.
Goodhue County Fair
In Goodhue County, it is Fair Week at Zumbrota.
As the dynamics of rural America have changed, so have some parts of the fair. We no longer see sizeable agricultural equipment displays or farmers competing in open-class cattle judging. Instead, attendees view the projects done by 4-H members marveling at their skill and expertise and check out the open class baking, gardening, and even wine entries.
The fair was started in 1859 by a group of farmers to showcase their agricultural products and homemaking items. The early fairs were held in the Red Wing area. As the western part of the county was resettled, the fair was moved to the more central location at Hader. After three years at Hader, the fair became a street fair in Zumbrota until 1892, when it was moved to a spot on the northwestern edge of Zumbrota. In 1915, the land of the present location was purchased as a permanent home for the fair.
Over the years, there have been changes in the fair. Up until 1940, one of the well-attended grandstand attractions was harness racing. In 1919, the grandstand was packed as the final race was run; the crowd became excited with the event and stood stamping their feet when the grandstand collapsed. Amazingly only one person was injured.
In the early 1950s, grandstand entertainment was billed as some of the top acts in the country. Various musical groups were booked to perform every day of the fair. One group was the WDGY (now KFAN radio) Ranch Hands; there were other performers, including Teddy Qualls, who was billed as a protégé of dancer Bill (Bojangles) Robinson, who starred in the Shirley Temple movies.
For a few years, there was a Rural Youth Safe Driving Contest. This competition was an opportunity for youth to prove their driving ability. The first part of the contest was a written test given at various county high schools in late July. Those with the highest scores were invited to the driving part with competition in front of the grandstand. One year this became a contest for the better drivers, boys or girls. The boys took the first five places that year, with the top two finishers coming from Zumbrota.
With the addition of a race track, stock car racing came to the fair in 1960, marking the first time for car racing in fair history. A racing promoter from Rochester handled the program, with many drivers coming from the local area. The grandstand and infield were filled with race fans during the two nights of car racing. This interest in racing led the fair board to hold weekly stock car racing for the rest of the summer and into the fall of that year.
Also, in the early 60s, The Venita Rich Talent Contest was billed as the stepping stone to fame and fortune for some lucky contestants. Sixty-seven competitors auditioned to appear in the show, with the winner decided by sixty percent of voting coming from competent judges and the remaining forty percent of the vote done by the audience. The winner would receive a trip to New York City for an audition for the “Ted Mack Amateur Hour.” Upon further research, I could not find the contest winner.
The fair board is a dedicated group of volunteers who each year make attempts to provide entertainment and a fun time for fair attendees.
One year they had an evening of Professional Wrestling with such Upper Midwest favorites as George Gadaski, Eddie Skarey, Johnny Valentine, and Rene Goulet. Princess Little Cloud and Mars Monroe represented the lady wrestlers. Dances and the demolition derby have become a staple of the fair. Young men scour the area looking for cars they hope can run long enough to make it through the derby.
Goodhue County has one of the largest 4-H organizations in the state of Minnesota. At one time, there were many more 4-H clubs in our area, but as times have changed, some of those groups have disbanded or combined with other groups to become more viable. The county fair has always been a place for 4-Hers to showcase their projects and hopefully earn a trip to the State Fair.
Getting animals ready to show at a fair takes time and patience, teaching the animals to be led and maneuvered to make the best impression on the judges.
A 4-Her showing an animal knows that the animal needs to be exercised to be fit for showing. One young person would release their show pigs for a run down a fenced-in area behind the barn. The pigs would run like crazy to the end of the path and then stop. It was not until the farmer walked down the way that he found a wild weed growing that the pigs liked and probably made them feel very calm.
Younger siblings who are not old enough to be 4-Hers are often involved in the care of animals. One young person had given a name to the fair pig and essentially made a pet out of it. When it came time to load the pig in the trailer to take to the fair, it would not go in the trailer no matter how much pulling and pushing was done by the men loading the animals. It followed when the young person called out the pig’s name and walked into the trailer. Once they got to Zumbrota, the scene was reversed to get the pig out of the trailer.
In the 1950s, a 4-H girl may be involved with cattle judging and then would make a mad dash across the fairgrounds to the 4-H building to get ready to participate in the 4-H Dress Revue.
The County Fair is an annual rite of summer as people gather to appreciate living in rural America. The focal point is viewing entries in the 4-H and open class buildings, looking at the livestock, and visiting with people. Our last stop during a visit to the fair is getting a malted milk from the DHIA booth to enjoy on the way home. A county fair is a Norman Rockwell moment. It is not as big or glitzy as the State Fair but is more a reflection of how life used to be.
Open Class Competition
When my dad was in his early 80s, he decided to enter an applesauce, raisin cake with brown sugar frosting at the Koochiching County Fair in Littlefork.
As a navy man during World War II, his position was a baker on the USS Bennington. Following the war, he continued with this profession until he was forced to quit, took up a comb and scissors, and became a barber.
During retirement, he began to bake various cakes and cookies, leading to his decision to enter his baked goods at the fair. For many years he proudly displayed the blue ribbons he earned at the fair. My brother always said Dad won because his entry had more frosting than cake.
Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament
This year, games for the 2022 Class C Amateur Baseball Tournament will be played at Memorial Field in Dundas, Bell Field in Faribault, and Jack Ruhr Field in Miesville. All three fields have been upgraded in anticipation of games starting the weekend of August 19-21 and continuing for the next two weekends. The tournament concludes on Labor Day.
On Thursday, Aug. 18, the night before the opening games of the 2022 Minnesota Baseball Association Class B and C State Tournaments, living former MVPs will be honored at a banquet at the American Legion Post 43 in Faribault.
The list of MVPs goes back to 1950, when nineteen-year-old Ed Piancentini led Fergus Falls to the championship over Austin and Moose Skowron of the Southern Minny League.
While going through the list, I saw a few familiar names.
The 1980 MVP was Terry Steinbach, the New Ulm first basement who went on to play for the Oakland A’s, winning three American League Championships and a World Series. He finished his career as a Twin. In the 1980 tournament, he hit .500, drove in ten runs, and handled thirty-two chances in the field without an error.
Lew Olson of Dundas was the 1982 MVP. As a pitcher, he won two games and saved one allowing six earned runs. While at the plate, he hit three home runs and batted .500.
Centerfielder Jim Eisenreich of the St. Cloud Saints was the 1983 MVP. Many baseball fans will remember a young Eisenreich as the centerfielder for the Twins who voluntarily retired due to Tourette syndrome. The Twins called up Kirby Puckett as his centerfield replacement. Eisenreich eventually returned to the Majors playing for Kansas City, Miami, Philadelphia, and the Dodgers.
After playing on the Dundas 1982 Championship team, Scott Nelson, from Kenyon, was the MVP in 1988, playing second base for the Dukes. His hitting during the 1988 season was a career-best, which he carried over into the tournament. His .474 tournament batting average included four home runs and ten runs batted in. Nelson handled twelve chances in the field with no errors.
Another name stood out: Barry Wohler, the 1994 MVP while playing for Belle Plaine. Wohler and Bird Island-Lake Lillian defeated Scott Nelson and the Kenyon Vikings in the 1980 Class A State Basketball Tournament semi-finals. Wohler’s team won the championship game, and Nelson’s team brought the third-place trophy home to Kenyon.
The MVP Banquet on August 18 will surely bring about a lot of reminiscing and storytelling by men who enjoyed playing the game.