Kenyon Sons of Norway
May 17 is Syttende Mai, the celebration of the signing of the Norwegian Constitution at Eidsvoll, Norway, on May 17, 1814.
Locally, the Kenyon Viking Lodge of the Sons of Norway will be meeting at 5 p.m. at First Lutheran Church. Dressed in a traditional Norwegian bunad, Kenyon Area Intern Al Aakre will be presenting the program for the evening.
KW Music Garden
The Knight Vibez Jazz Band and the Knights Chamber singers will present an outdoor concert on Monday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. The program is scheduled to take place in the K-W Music Garden, located on the west side of the high school.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy a beautiful spring evening listening to music in an outside venue. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved indoors.
Middle school plays
Friday and Saturday evening, 23 K-W middle school students presented a festival of six plays, all about ten minutes long. This was their first experience performing before an audience for most of these young actors. The practice time was evident as the performers knew their lines and stage positions in each play.
A group of students volunteered to work with Stage Director Laura McAnally to build and paint a unique background suitable for all of the plays. Like the actors, this was a learning event for those involved with the stage crew.
Louie Breimhurst shared his knowledge of working the sound and light board with two young people wanting to learn the skill and importance of light and sound in a production.
National Honor Society
Rich Kincaid took over as advisor of the local National Honor Society in 2006. He established an event in the spring of 2007 that many people look forward to attending the National Honor Society Induction Ceremony every year. This year’s program was held on May 4 in the high school auditorium.
The musical prelude featured three outstanding K-W musicians. All-State Choir members Arin Kyllo and Elliot Olson sang “Shenandoah,” accompanied by flutist Rachel Nesseth. Kyllo and Nesseth also sang a duet of the song “For Good” by Stephen Schwartz.
K-W Middle School teacher Amanda Kyllo-Lunde was the keynote speaker for the evening. One part of her talk was about her first-grade experience with her teacher Mrs. Remold. Kyllo-Lunde referenced how Mrs. Remold told students to make good choices.
Also, during her talk, she mentioned the interactions with one of her classmates, Mike Berg, in first grade. Talking with Berg after the program, he had a different perspective of what happened long ago in first grade. They both mentioned Mrs. Remold’s perfume, pink lipstick, and cigarette smoke breath.
Ironically, Kyllo-Lunde and Berg each have a child who is a senior in the National Honor Society.
Fifteen years ago, Kyle Buck and Ben Rohl were the first two NHS members to acknowledge their most influential staff members. In the last part of the program on Wed. evening, the ten seniors recognized K-W staff members.
The staff people who were selected were a cross-section of professional staff and support staff, demonstrating that all school staff plays an essential role in educating the students of K-W.
Western Illinois
Last week, it was announced that Jack Beulke had signed a letter of commitment to play football at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois.
Beulke graduated from Upper Iowa University with a degree in communications. With one year of eligibility left, he was in a quandary of what to do until Western Illinois called and offered him an opportunity to work on his master’s degree and be the punter for the Leathernecks.
Western Illinois is a Division I school that plays in the Missouri Valley Conference with North Dakota State, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and schools from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Missouri.
Last season with the Peacocks, Beulke had a punting average of 35.92 with a net average of 29.18. He had no punts blocked during the season.
One Western Illinois game many local people will be watching is on Sept. 10, 2022, when the Leathernecks travel to Minneapolis to play the Gophers. As one person said, “I hope the Gopher defense shuts down Western Illinois, so we will have many chances to see Jack punt.”
New Volleyball Coach
Chrissy Homeier Alexander, a member of the K-W Class of 1998, has been named the new volleyball coach for the Randolph Rockets.
Homeier was a three-year starter on the volleyball team and, as a senior, was co-captain for Coach Lisa Luebke Peterson’s team. After the 1997 season, she was named to the HVL All-Conference Team.