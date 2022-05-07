Only about half of Minnesota third graders know how to read at grade level.
That is a complete failure.
That’s why Senate Republicans have had a laser like focus on literacy this year. On May 3, the Senate approved an education bill that will reverse Minnesota’s chronically underperforming literacy scores.
For several consecutive budgets we have passed historic education bills that have fully funded K-12 schools, including $18.6 billion in total education funding in 2017, 2% annual student formula increases in 2019, and $1.1 billion in funding increases in 2021 — including the largest formula growth in 15 years. But it has done nothing to fix Minnesota’s literacy problem. Our education bill will get us back on the right track.
Our bill instructs school boards to develop a public, accountable plan that will achieve 90% reading proficiency by third grade; delivers funding to provide all Minnesota teachers with indispensable training in the science of reading instruction; and refocuses Regional Centers of Excellence to prioritize literacy.
Keeping communities safe
We also passed a comprehensive public safety bill that provides critical funding to hold criminals accountable and keep Minnesota’s communities safe. It focuses on all aspects of the criminal justice system and courts, including youth intervention, criminal laws, sentencing guidelines, police, prosecutors, public defenders, judges, prisons, and probation.
Government’s most important responsibility is to keep communities safe. We have seen what happens when police departments are defunded. Anti-police rhetoric and efforts to undermine police are why crime rates are skyrocketing. This bill is tough on criminals, adds transparency and accountability for prosecutors and judges, and supports law enforcement.
Supporting Minnesota Agriculture
Our Agriculture, Broadband, and Housing bill expands broadband funding, addresses urgent concerns in our agriculture sector, and improves access to affordable housing.
Senate Republicans have consistently advocated for resources to help farmers and everyone who is a part of Minnesota's agriculture economy.
Those of us who live outside the metro understand that a thriving agriculture economy is critical to our overall success as a state. This year, we are targeting key areas of need: preventing the spread of animal diseases like avian flu and easing pressure on livestock producers by investing in processing programs, facilities, and training.
We are also investing heavily in improving Minnesota broadband connectivity. The legislation directs a historic level of up to $210 million of federal money to improve Minnesota broadband which is on top of the $70 million the legislature passed last session.
The pandemic has confirmed just how important it is to have access to high-speed internet in 2022. It’s no longer a luxury; it is a necessity. We’ve closed a lot of the gaps in our broadband coverage in recent years, but there is still more to do. This bill will get us even closer to our goal.
Contact me
If you ever have any questions or feedback, or if you would like to set up an opportunity to meet, contact me any time at 651-296-5612 or sen.mike.goggin@senate.mn. It is a privilege to serve you!