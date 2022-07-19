On Saturday evening, we attended the play “Peter and the Starcatcher” at the Northfield Arts Guild Theater.
The play is a grown-up’s prequel to Peter Pan! A five-time Tony-winning play, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” upends the century-old tale of how a miserable orphan comes to be the boy who wouldn’t grow up. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, the play explores the depths of greed, despair, and the bonds of friendship, duty, and love. This theatrical adaptation is from the best-selling novels of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.
Playing the leading role of Molly Aster is Hannah Johnson, who in the fall will be the vocal music teacher at K-W Middle School/High School.
After the play, we had an opportunity to talk to Ms. Johnson, who expressed how excited she was to work with the students at K-W. She will bring a wealth of acting and musical experience with her to the K-W music program.
Swimwear
Swimwear is loosely defined as a garment worn when participating in aquatic activities.
In the 1880s, women wore bathing dresses with high necks and knee-length skirts. In 1921, Jantzen Company referred to the garment as a swimsuit. The all-in-one garments had short sleeves with long legs. Following World War I, the style of swimsuits began to change until, in 1932, Elsa Schiaparelli patented a backless one-piece swimsuit. Another significant change in women’s swimwear occurred following World War II and continues.
This short history of swimwear came about because of a poem I discovered in a 1935 Kenyon Leader.
From the How Things Change Department
“Girls, when they went to swim
Often dressed like Mother Hubbard,
Now they have a milder whim,
They dress more like her cupboard.”
I wonder what the poem’s author would think of some of today’s swimwear.
‘Pedaling the Driftless Area’
In Sunday’s Star Tribune Sports section was an article “Pedaling the Driftless Area” by Bob Timmons.
Timmons, Tim Torgerson, and Dan Winga, longtime friends from White Bear Lake, planned a bicycle trip to ride over two hundred miles over three days. The three were bikepacking and riding the gravel roads of Southeastern Minnesota. Bikepacking is like backpacking, except for the apparent difference of using a bike rather than walking. The first day’s ride was 80 miles from Whitewater State Park to Creek Valley State Park, west of Caledonia. Day two took the trio through Peterson and Preston on their way to Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park. The last day was a ride from Forestville through St. Charles back to Whitewater State Park. The roads had numerous hills leading Torgerson to say, “Jeez, who’s the masochist who put this together?”
Timmons concluded the article reflecting on the trip as fun and was grateful for the adventure with Tim and Dan.
Tim Torgerson is a 1975 graduate of Kenyon High School and is currently the president of Hansen Henley Yoder & Lamb, a consulting company for capital, endowment, or funding campaigns.
Statuary Hall
Last week a statue of Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled in the U. S. Capitol, making her the first Black American in National Statuary Hall.
Statuary Hall was established in 1864. Each state has been allowed two statues of distinguished citizens to represent it in the U. S. Capitol. Since 2000, states have been able to remove and replace existing figures with new ones.
On the list are many familiar names, such as Samuel Adams, George Washington, Ethan Allen, Stephen F. Austin, Gerald Ford, Dwight Eisenhower, and other political figures. Other historic people honored include Thomas Edison, Sacagawea, Will Rogers, and Sequoyah.
The two people representing Minnesota are William Mower Rice and Maria Sanford.
Sanford was one of the first women named to a college professorship when she joined the faculty of the University of Minnesota in 1880. She was an early champion of women’s rights, supported the education of blacks, pioneered the concept of adult education, and became a founder of parent-teacher organizations. She was also a leader in conservation and beautification programs in Minnesota.
Rice took a job in Minnesota at Fort Snelling in 1839. He became a fur trader with the Ho-Chunk and Ojibwe Native Americans. During this time, he was trusted by the tribes. He lobbied for the establishment of the Minnesota Territory and the Minnesota Enabling Act, which led to Minnesota statehood.
William Mower Rice has a close connection to this area. He was honored for his dedication to establishing Minnesota by naming Rice County after him.
Another person with local connections honored in Statuary Hall is Norman Borlaug of Iowa.
Borlaug studied plant biology and forestry at the U of M, earning a Ph.D. in plant pathology in 1942. His study and work laid the foundation for agricultural technological advances to stop world hunger, known as the Green Revolution.
Throughout his life, he remained active and interested in the challenge of feeding the world’s increasing population. He was recognized for his achievements in this work by the awarding of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and 2007 the Congressional Gold Medal.
Borlaug passed away in 2009.
Marion Olson of Kenyon is a cousin of Borlaug’s, although she never had an opportunity to meet him.
Lunch bunch
The popular Lunch Bunch story time sponsored by the Kenyon Public Library is moving to a new location. The shaded, grassy area across from the Veteran’s Park has changed since the removal of the infected ash trees, leaving the site in full sunshine.
Contact the library staff where the next Lunch Bunch will be held on July 27.