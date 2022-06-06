Chuck Larson
Friday, June 10, the K-W FFA Alumni is hosting an event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kenyon V.F.W. to honor retired FFA advisor Chuck Larson. After 17 years in the K-W District, Larson retired from his teaching position in late September 2021.
A 1987 graduate of NDSU, Larson taught one year in North Dakota before being part of the Cottonwood, MN School District for sixteen years. In 2004, Larson took the FFA Advisor position at Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Under his leadership, K-W FFA members have received State and National Farmer Degrees and have been regional and state FFA officers. Three members have been recognized with the Douglas K. Baldwin Award for FFA livestock show participation and leadership. Four times during his time as FFA advisor, the local chapter brought home the FFA. Premier Chapter Exhibitor Award.
Larson shared the following about teaching. “There are many reasons why I teach Vocational Agriculture. The main reason is that I get an opportunity to watch young individuals work to achieve something in an area that they have a passion for. It does not matter who’s chapter the person is from. I enjoy seeing the energy and enthusiasm these young individuals have for agriculture. It fills me with a sense of purpose in what I am doing to help them obtain their goals.”
This open house will allow FFA members and people of the community to thank Chuck Larson for his dedication to the FFA program and the students who participated.
Monkey Mind Pirates Puppet Show
The Kenyon Public Library will be hosting the Monkey Minds Pirates Puppet Show on Thursday June 9. It starts at 10:30 a.m. in the Kenyon Council Chambers at City Hall.
Monkey Mind Pirates is a puppet, song, and yoga adventure for families searching for calm. This is an award-winning musical tale of a sea captain who navigates stormy seas of stress to tame the unruly Monkey Mind Pirates.
Audience members will sing along to songs such as “Argh,” “Mateys,” “Legend of Calm,” and “Om.” Through these playful songs and a mindful story, Monkey Mind Pirates gives young people creative tools to find calm.
It’s a Wrap
Another school year is in the books. Students are away from learning for the next three months and will go into their “summer slide.” I could write a lengthy dissertation about the need for a year-round school supported by educational research facts, but I know not many people like this idea. I think, the only other person who agreed with me was former superintendent Jeff Evert.
People can recall the last day of the school year with fond memories of picnics and games. At one time in Kenyon, it was a tradition for high school students to cruise from the elevator down Main Street to the beginning of the boulevard multiple times before school started. Most years, the local police car was part of the parade to control the speed and ensure everyone had a safe, fun time.
A week ago, I attended the first-ever graduation ceremony at the Goodhue County Education District School, River Bluff. Those attending this school have different learning styles and needs that a traditional school cannot provide. I sat through the presentation of certificates and watched with great pride as Cameron Dumais, a K-W student, was presented with his high school diploma.
On Sunday afternoon, a very resilient group of seniors marched out of the K-W gymnasium with diploma covers in hand to take on the world. This group came back to school last fall for in-person learning and activities. They took full advantage of the opportunities presented to them during their final year of school at K-W as was evident of successes in academics and extra curriculars.
In my classroom, starting May 1, we would begin a countdown of days until school started in the fall. This tradition began with a comment made by Austin Dale when he was in fourth grade about the number of days left until summer vacation. Just so you know, as of Wed., June 8, there are 90 days until the first day of school.
Lucas Brezina
A few weeks ago, I mentioned the landscaping around the flag pole located at the north end of the athletic field. I found out that local Boy Scout Lucas Brezina led this work as part of earning his Eagle Scout Award. Considering he had to maintain his interest in scouting through the pandemic, this is a major accomplishment. Brezina was assisted by fellow scout troop members.
School Safety
School staff has always done their best to keep students safe while in the buildings. For people of a certain age, they will remember in addition to an occasional fire drill practice, students also practiced “duck and cover” by crawling underneath their desks in case of a nuclear explosion.
With all of the recent, devastating school incidents in our country, there have been questions about our school safety locally.
When I started teaching nearly 50 years ago, schools in Minnesota were required to document a set number of fire drills every year. Several years later, the spring tornado awareness day was added when there was a practice of what to do if a tornado was sighted in the area. After the shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, the lockdown drill was added to the list of safety protocols for schools.
At the beginning of the school year, local law enforcement personnel review a program called ALICE during teacher workshops. The acronym stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. Former SWAT team officer Greg Crane developed this strategy. He advocates teaching multiple methods when a violent situation occurs in or around the schoolhouse.
The students at K-W know what to do, as evidenced by when it was an actual occurrence and not a drill. At KWES the fire alarm went off when a fan motor overheated in the kitchen. Another incident was when one spring afternoon, a tornado was seen south of Wanamingo just as school was going to be dismissed. Everyone went into their tornado practice places and positions. The students were prepared and did not panic but followed the procedures they had learned through their training. There were other incidents such as bomb threats being called into the school and the day there was a gas leak. The young people were calm, cooperative, and followed directions knowing the staff was doing what they could to keep them safe.
Several years ago, a classroom near the front door of the KWES was converted into the school office to observe who was coming into the building. In 2015, a new policy was instituted that all entries at KWES were to be secured during the school day, and the only entrance into the elementary school would be through the front door, which the school secretary could open remotely. Also, cameras were installed in the hallways and outside the building.
Some people have criticized the new addition to the middle school/high school. One of the main components of this addition was a vestibule entrance staffed by a person who signs people in wishing to enter the building. The coverings over the doors leading into the school are one-way screens that block the view of people standing outside and protect the students using the collaborative area.
Many people do not realize that school staff put their lives on the line every day of the school year to protect and make sure our students are safe. It starts in the morning with the bus drivers safely getting them to school. The teachers, secretaries, custodians, paraprofessionals, and kitchen people do what it takes to keep students safe during the day. The school day does not end when young people leave the building but when they arrive safely home.