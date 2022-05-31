Music teachers
Over the last few weeks, community members and teachers have shown their appreciation for the outstanding work K-W vocal music teacher Stephanie Schumacher has done with developing a first-class choir program.
Schumacher came to K-W 10 years ago after teaching middle school music in Rochester Public Schools. She also worked for the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota, teaching music classes at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester.
Next fall, Hannah Johnson, a native of Northfield, will be in charge of the K-W Middle/High School music program.
Johnson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Luther College. This past school year, she taught K-5 music at Washington Elementary School in Owatonna. She has also worked with the Northfield Arts Guild and as a theater/director in the Young People’s Theater Workshop.
One afternoon last week, I was talking to Kenyon Area Intern Al Aakre and his wife Kari when I mentioned in passing that Hannah Johnson had been hired to teach music in the middle/high school. The Aakres attended Luther College, and I told them Johnson was also a Luther graduate.
Kari looked in disbelief and said Hannah was her college roommate, and in addition to wanting to teach middle school and high school students, she was passionate about musical theater.
There is a definite similarity between the Stephanie Schumacher of 10 years ago and today’s Hannah Johnson.
K-W Fishing Team
Sunday, May 22, was the first Lund Virtual Fishing League event for the season. In the Fishing League, team members that have signed up to compete can fish with another student partner, an adult, or individually. It is their choice where they fish, either close to home or travel to wherever they want to fish. Once the competition starts, students take photos and measurements with a timestamp app to verify they are fishing during the tournament hours. This information is uploaded into the tournament app before it closes for the day of the tournament.
Wade Allen and Owen Craig placed 67th out of 200 teams in the first meet with a total weight of 12.43 pounds. Their largest fish was 2.46 pounds.
In addition to the Lund League, the local team has its own tournaments that will take place throughout the season that ends in the middle of September. The first three local tournaments include the following categories crappie, sunfish, and any other fish. In the rest of the tournaments, anglers have the opportunity to win the largest northern, largest walleye, and largest catfish prize. There are also prizes for a stringer of three bass or a stringer of five rough fish.
Team coordinator Julie Siems said, “Members are encouraged to learn the techniques needed to catch a variety of fish.”
Rita Roles
In last Monday’s Rochester Post-Bulletin, there was an article about Rita Roles, Mary Jo Helland’s mother. She is the breakfast manager at McDonald’s on Bandel Road Northwest in Rochester, where she has worked for more than 30 years.
A customer at the McDonald’s store nominated Roles to be recognized as part of a company-wide initiative called “Thank You Crew.”
The person who nominated Roles for the award said in the article, “Her manner wasn’t contrived or rehearsed or come across as if she was following the principles of the customer service manual. Like her smile, Roles was genuine. The attention and affection she showed toward her children made an impact. They called the store “Rita’s McDonald’s.”
In the article, Rick Lommen, owner and operator of the local Rochester McDonald’s franchises, said, “Rita is a positive leader, both with her co-workers and in the way she treats customers.” “She just does an outstanding job on many, many fronts. She’s one of our outstanding employees.”
We got to know Rita, who lives in Dodge Center, when her grandchildren Taylor, John, Matthew, and Joel Helland came through KWES. We continued to see her at their music programs and other events during their middle school and high school years. Next year Joel will be a senior, and we can look forward to seeing Rita at all of his musical happenings.
Memorial Day
Early Monday morning, many people watched the weather maps to see if the rain would move out before the annual Memorial Day Parade and Service at the Kenyon Cemetery was to be held. By 10 o’clock, the parade cars and units were ready to roll as Mac said, “Okay, load ‘em up. It is time to move.”
Promptly at 10:30, the Kenyon Police Squad started down Main Street, followed by the color guard, dignitaries riding in vehicles, local girl and boy scouts, and the K-W band.
It was another Norman Rockwell moment at the cemetery as people gathered to pay respects to veterans who made significant sacrifices to preserve our republic. Keynote Speaker Todd Greseth related the sacrificial story of his great uncle Clarence Morken who died in a plane crash not far from the Russell Islands in the South Pacific.
The following information was found in Morken’s obituary. In 1943, Morken was transferred to the aircraft carrier “The Bunker Hill” and served as a gunner on a torpedo plane in the South Pacific.
On January 18, 1944, came word from the Navy Department that Morken was reported missing in action since December 25, 1943, after their plane had crashed at sea.
In a message on February 4 came the news that Morken and the pilot, Lt. H. C. Carby, had been rescued. After being adrift for 27 days in a rubber boat and spending another 14 days on the island of Tau, the two men were picked up by a Catalina flying boat on February 3. They were the two survivors following a crash landing after their plane was disabled during a carrier strike at Kavieng, New Ireland, on Christmas Day.
Clarence’s safety was a tremendous relief to the Morken family and friends. However, the rejoicing was not for long, as on February 18 came another message stating that he was again missing, following the crash of a transport plane on February 6. A period of anxiety and fear over his welfare ensued until word came from the Navy Dept. officially determining that he had lost his life in the crash. Twenty-two men were aboard the large Navy transport plane going to Guadalcanal, which crashed and burned near a small island in the Russell Island group. Although a rescue party reached the scene almost immediately, no one could be saved.
The program concluded with Arin Kyllo’s beautiful rendition of “Taps.” When Arin started learning to play the trumpet, her goal was to be able to play the song for the veterans at the Memorial Day program.
It was good to talk to veterans Harlan Rosvold and Hugh O’Kane, who live in the metro area and make the trip to Kenyon every year to honor their comrades.
Also, last week Doug Henke, commander of the Joseph A. Gates American Legion Post 78, presented David Mund of the Kenyon Veterans Support Group a Certificate of Appreciation. The certificate stated, “This certificate of appreciation is gratefully presented to the Veterans Support Group. In recognition and sincere appreciation of outstanding service and assistance which contributed to the advancement of The American Legion programs and activities dedicated to God and Country.”
Note
On Monday, June 6, there will be a Red Cross Blood Drive at St. Michael’s Church in Kenyon. Appointments may be made by going to the Red Cross Blood Drive website or calling 800-733-2767.