Birthday wishes this week to William Behne and Haven Bauer. Have a great day, you guys!
Julie and Maggie soaked up some Mexican sun as they attended “Music Get Away” Country Fest at the beautiful Hard Rock Café Riveria Maya last week. It was six days filled with great country music and nonstop activities. Groups performing included: Tyler Farr, Justin Moore, LoCash, Rodney Atkins, Trace Atkins, and crowd favorite, Brothers Osborne. The weather was spectacular with sunshine and temps in the 80s. The girls were able to visit with a friend, Jacob, a jeweler they have known for many years. No need to leave the property as the Hard Rock has everything. Plans are already in the making for a return trip.
On Tuesday, Karen, Gail, Annette, Helen and I spent the afternoon at the Faribo Woolen Mill. Ann Sviggum was our hostess, and she did a great job giving us a tour of the Mill. To sum it up, that place is amazing. Century-old equipment is still being used to make their beautiful blankets, along with many other items. It was so interesting to learn of the history of the Mill, how these blankets are made, and the detail that goes into making each blanket perfect. After the tour we enjoyed having dinner at Redemption. Tours are given on Fridays and Saturdays, and they are able to accommodate small or large groups. Give them a call to set up a tour soon. It’s well worth it.
Reminder of Holden Lutheran Church’s All Saints Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 6. The menu includes meatballs and gravy, pulsa, scalloped potatoes, buttered carrots, cranberry relish, lefse, fruit soup, rommegrot, and Norwegian bakings. Reservations are encouraged by Nov. 4, but are not required. Both take-out and dine-in options are available from noon to 2 p.m., or 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Everyone will still get their meal in a to-go container, but will have the option to stay and socialize in the church basement while enjoying their meal. Coffee and water are available to those choosing to dine-in. The cost is $20/meal.
On Wednesday, a friend and former co-worker, Joan Robbins, Joan’s friend, Marcia, and I went to Stilllwater to meet Judy Mork Johnson for lunch. We did a little antique shopping as Marcia is always on the hunt for antique perfume bottles. We had lunch at Stillwater Proper, a distillery in downtown Stillwater, and then it was onto another antique store on the end of town. It was a beautiful day to be out and about, and always fun to see Judy.
Chuck and Lori enjoyed a three-day visit to Las Vegas this week. They went to Hoover Dam, and hiked Fire Canyon, which was beautiful. They also saw the “Bat out of Hell, The Musical” at Paris Casino. The show included Meatloaf’s greatest hits. They said the show was great!
On Saturday, Chuck, Lori, Katie and I attended the Minnesota Golden Gophers football game vs. the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Huntington Bank Stadium. What a beautiful day for a football game. To be able to just wear a sweatshirt to the game the last weekend in October was pretty amazing. The Gophers dominated the entire game, and it was fun to see Mo Ibrahim become the Gophers’ all-time leader in career touchdowns, breaking the record previously held by Darrell Thompson. He’s so fun to watch. We also stopped in to the Gophers’ Hall of Fame to see the football that once belonged to Lori’s dad, Dick Lugar, who was the student manager of the team in 1949. He had the entire squad sign the football at the end of the season, and always hung on to it. Chuck and Lori for the football when Dick passed away, and now decided to donate it to the University. The team’s coach was Bernie Bierman and had a 7-2 record that year. It was really cool to see the old football on display. Dick was a proud graduate of the U of M.
At Sunday services, two young people affirmed their faith by being confirmed at Moland. Nick Livingston and Jessie Aase each gave their faith statements. A potluck lunch was enjoyed by the kids’ families and friends. Congratulations to Nick and Jessie on this important day in their lives.
Sunday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. Sunday School and “What It Means to be a Lutheran” discussion with Pastor Rushton. This is open to anyone and everyone. 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion. Sunday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. Sunday school, and 10:30 a.m. Worship. Nov. 20: 9 a.m. Sunday School and “What It Means to be a Lutheran” discussion with Pastor Rushton, 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion. Wednesday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Eve – Check out a community Worship service. Sunday, Nov. 24 – No Worship at Moland.
Lynn and Megan visited with Faye on Sunday afternoon. Megan is living and working in Alexandria, and was home for the weekend.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.