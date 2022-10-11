Happy Birthday to my niece, Katie Block, who will be celebrating her birthday on Oct. 7. Have a great day, Katie. Also, Happy Anniversary to Troy and Anna Vangsness who will celebrate their 8th anniversary on Oct. 11.
Julie came out to the farm for coffee on Tuesday, and we hashed over everything we could think of. It’s really fun being retired and being able to get together on a week day.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Faye Marcuson, especially her husband, Jim. Faye passed away at her home on Sept. 22. Faye and Jim’s marriage was really a match made in heaven; they were so good for each other. I’ll miss seeing them walking around town, and shopping at Kenyon Market. That’s usually where I’d always get a chance to see them and visit. Faye had the sweetest smile, and such a wonderful personality, and she will be missed by so many people. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon.
Also sincere sympathy is also extended to the family of Janice Bauer. Janice passed away at the Kenyon Senior Living. She will be missed by her many family and friends. Janice’s funeral was held on September 29 at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon.
On Wednesday, I visited with Russ and Jill Lien at their home. Jill was our aunt Norma Ause’s caregiver for a while before Norma passed away. It was really fun to see those two again, and we had a really great visit. Plans are to get together again soon.
Doug and Karen Lien hosted a “wrap-up meeting” for the Class of 1972’s reunion this year. Hey, any excuse to see each other, we’ll take it. We decided that the reunion went very well, and everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves. Thanks to the Lien’s for hosting us at their lovely home.
Chuck and a few of his former teacher friends spent a couple of days at the BWCA. Fishing wasn’t the best because of rain storms that came through the area, but the guys still had a good time getting together.
On Friday, Connie Barrett, Norlyne Underdahl, and I had lunch together at Lacey’s. We had a fun time exchanging stories and doing a lot of laughing. Those two gals are something else! We’ll do it again soon.
On Saturday, I met Krissy at The Ole Store in Northfield for breakfast. From there we went to Fireside Orchards and got some apples and a couple of squash. It was a nice day to get together.
Looking ahead: Gol Lutheran Church will be holding a soup luncheon on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Menu includes homemade vegetable beef soup, BBQs, potato salad and pies. I’m marking my calendar for that one!
Also, Vang Lutefisk Dinner will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, with take-out meals only from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Lutefisk and all the trimmings! Preorders required with a credit card by calling 507-789-5186.
MOLAND SERVICES: Sunday, Oct. 9, 9:00 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 Worship. Sunday, Oct. 16, 9:00 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton. Sunday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m. Family Night with potluck and games to follow. Sunday, Oct. 30, Sunday School, 10:30 Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.