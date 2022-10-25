Happy Birthday this week to my nephew, Greg Jeseritz, who celebrates his birthday on Oct. 25.
Julie, Tracy and Maggie hosted a Viking football game party at the Kenyon Muni last Sunday. Everyone cheered the Vikings on to another victory. SKOL Vikings!
My friend, Pam Seaser and I took a trip over to New Prague because Krissy and Ron told me about a great new pizza place called 1319 Tavern. Well, they were right. They have delicious wood fire pizza, along with a plethora of other items. In talking with the owner, he asked us where we were from, and when Pam told him she was from Owatonna, he said they have a “sister” restaurant in Owatonna at the Brooktree Golf Course, called “The Tavern.” Pam and I actually were just there a couple of weeks ago, so it was fun talking about his two restaurants.
Last weekend, Chuck and Lori, and Maddy and Ryan spent the weekend in LaCrosse. They did some hiking and took in the sites of the beautiful fall colors.
Wednesday was quilting day at Holden, so we had a good group of ladies there and we got a lot of work done. After that, Gail, Karen, Annette and I drove to South St. Paul to deliver some of the quilts to Lutheran World Relief. Of course we had to stop for lunch, and Gail found a great place called “Mallards,” that we all really enjoyed. It was right across from Gerten’s, so we did a little shopping there as well.
On Thursday, Chuck and Lori, Julie and I enjoyed meeting at Boot’s and Lu’s in Nerstrand. What a nice place to have a little coffee and a treat. We then went to Kenyon to look at the Kenyon Monument at the site of the old high school. It is beautiful, and it was really fun seeing all of the pavers with the names of alumni from Kenyon High School. If you have been thinking about purchasing a paver, but just haven’t done it yet, I would suggest you stop by the monument and see how nice it is, and I think you might decide to buy a paver. Paver forms can be obtained at the Security State Bank of Kenyon or by contacting Kevin Anderson. The monument is really impressive.
On Thursday, Andy’s Candies scored another win in Trivia at Lacey’s. Andy sure knows his “adult cartoons,” because he got them all right. It was a fun way to find out how much we know about different categories.
On Saturday, I spent the day with Katie and Ryan. We, of course, had to do a little “retail therapy,” and then we went to New Prague to check out the shops and have lunch. We had a great lunch at the Fishtale Grill and Bar in New Prague. There are a lot of cute shops downtown, so we went up one side of the street and down the other to check them all out. There is a really nice quilt shop there too for anyone who is interested in quilting.
Mark your calendars for Holden Lutheran Church’s All Saints Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 6. The menu is a good one – meatballs and gravy, pulsa, scalloped potatoes, buttered carrots, cranberry relish, lefse, fruit soup, rommegrot, and bakings. Reservations are encouraged by Nov. 4, but are not required. Both take-out and dine-in options are available from noon to 2 p.m., or 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Everyone will still get their meal in a to-go container, but will have the option to stay and socialize in the church basement while enjoying their meal. Coffee and water are available to those choosing to dine-in. The cost is $20/meal.
The farmers are busy in the fields this week. Lots of corn is being harvested at my house. God bless the farmers!
MOLAND SERVICES: Sunday, Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion and Confirmation for Nicholas Livingston and Jessie Aase. We will also have a potluck dinner following services. Sunday, November 6, 9 a.m. Sunday School and “What It Means to be a Lutheran” discussion with Pastor Rushton. This is open to anyone and everyone. 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion. Sunday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. Sunday school, and 10:30 a.m. Worship. Nov. 20: 9 a.m. Sunday School and “What It Means to be a Lutheran” discussion with Pastor Rushton, 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion. Wednesday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Eve – Check out a community Worship service. Sunday, Nov. 24 – No Worship at Moland.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.