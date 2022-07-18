Happy Birthday to a couple special people in our family. Ryan Conom, Maddy’s husband, is celebrating a birthday on July 17, and Anna Vangsness, Troy’s wife, has her birthday on July 21. Celebrate well!
Also Happy Birthday to Dan Thofson, Matt Dressel, and Marj Jones. Hope your day was great!
On Friday, July 15, a couple of former Kenyon natives, Dave Jorstad and Mark Rodde, along with friends, Steve Neseth of Stillwater and Kirk Stubbee of Chicago, played a round of golf at the beautiful Kenyon Country Club. Steve Neseth’s dad was Stan Neseth who grew up in Kenyon and graduated with the Class of 1941. Stan was an avid golfer and a many-year member of the Kenyon Country Club. Kirk Stubbee was Jor’s best man at his wedding, and lives in Chicago. After golfing in Kenyon, the group traveled to the Owatonna Country Club, where Mark is a member, for another round of golf. The guys rounded out the day by having dinner at Torey’s in downtown Owatonna. What a great idea for the guys to get together and enjoy a day on a couple of area golf courses. Suffice it to say “a good time was had by all.”
Maddy and Ryan Conom enjoyed traveling to Italy last week. They saw all the sites, took a pasta making class, hiked the Cinque Terre, climbed up the dome and the bell tower at the Piazza Del Duomo, and did some wine tasting in Tuscany. What a beautiful trip!
On Thursday, another group of former Owatonna Clinic Employees got together for lunch. Deb Hall and Diane Zoeller left Owatonna 25+ years ago, so it was really fun to see them again. Time sure flies, but when you get together with old friends, it seems like yesterday when you last were together.
Chuck and Lori hosted a little pool party on Thursday afternoon. Kris and Ron, Katie and Ryan, and I all enjoyed cooling off in their beautiful pool. Chuck fired up the grill and we had a great cook-out after swimming.
Krissy was watching Gavin and Everett on Thursday, so I couldn’t pass up a chance to go visit those two little munchkins. We played in Gavin’s sandbox for a little bit, and he showed me all of his John Deer equipment.
Dan and Stacy Thofson, David and Phyllis Derscheid, Lynnette LoPresto, and Nancy Edwardson attended the Celebration of Life for Kathy Hasert on Saturday in Maplewood. It was good to see Art and all of the kids.
On Saturday, Gwen and I helped Mary and Dianne with tours of the Gunderson House. We had a fun time, and really enjoyed welcoming a delightful family for a tour. Their two teenage girls were so interested in the house and all the artifacts, especially the old books. After the tour, we enjoyed cookies and lemonade on the porch. The Fountaine's also joined us on the porch for a cool glass of lemonade. On Sunday, it was another busy day at the Gunderson House, with several people getting tours from Mary Gates-Danielson and Jeff Kindseth. The Gunderson House is a real gem for the City of Kenyon, and there is so much history there. If you have never toured the home before, plan to do so this summer (it’s now air-conditioned). Tours are given the third weekend of each month from 1 to 3 p.m.
I had the best little helpers with flower watering at the Moland Cemetery on Tuesday. Katie, Brandon and Abby came over, and we watered flowers on the ENTIRE cemetery. I even taught the kids how to “dead head” the plants. It was fun, and the kids did so well with carrying the heavy jugs of water. Thanks kids!!
MOLAND WORSHIP SCHEDULE: Saturday, July 23, 5 p.m. Family Night Worship followed by potluck and games – maybe outside games? NO WORSHIP on Sunday, July 24. The Family League is planning a possible camp out on July 30/31. More details to come. Sunday, August 7 – 9 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Sunday, August 14 – NO WORSHIP. Sunday, August 21 - 9 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.