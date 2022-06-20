Julie, Maggie, Amanda and the kids enjoyed a perfect summer evening with pizza and great music in Berne. Lost in Austin and Country Line Drive provided the entertainment. It was fun to see a lot of people from Kenyon who were also enjoying the pizza and music.
A Celebration of Life for Kathy Hasert will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 1-5 p.m. at Keller Lake Regional Park in Maplewood. The pavilion is located at 2098 Maplewood Drive in Maplewood. Everyone is asked to wear green, which was Kathy’s favorite color. There is a GoFundMe account set up to raise money for a memorial bench in Kathy’s honor.
Sunshine, blue skies and great music was the setting for Winstock County Music Festival in Winsted, MN. Julie and Maggie spent the weekend seeing a lot of good bands. On Friday the line-up was Little Texas, Jimmie Allen, and Jake Owens. Saturday had Neil McCoy, Gary Allen, and Brothers Osborne, with Tim McGraw rounding out the night. The girls spent time at Lake Winsted, near a cute little park in town. Tenting was a success, so next year they’ll do it again!
Moland Church Council will meet on Thursday, June 23, at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, I met my friend, Stacy Tapp, at Bridget’s in Zumbrota. We enjoyed having lunch together, and then did a little “retail therapy” after lunch.
The great nephews were busy playing baseball on a very hot weekend. Camden’s team brought home the Championship of the Woodbury 13A tournament! Great job, Cam! Meanwhile, Ryan’s Prior Lake Laker’s Team went 3-2 over the weekend in their tourney play. Way to go, Ryan!!
On Thursday, I got together with some newly-retired, former employees at the MCHS-Owatonna, at Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant in Owatonna. It’s always fun to touch base with these great ladies, and plans are to get together again.
On Sunday, Brennen and Maggie spent Father’s Day at Julie and JB’s. Brennen made his signature BBQ chicken with all the trimmings. It was, as always, very delicious!
On Friday, the gals got together and saw the movie, “Downton Abbey” in Lakeville. We all loved it, and are hoping there will be a third movie some time in the future. After the movie, the guys met us at The Northern Taphouse in Lakeville, where we all enjoyed being able to sit out on the patio for supper. The only thing we were missing was a good game of cards!
Moland Church Services: Saturday, June 25, 5 p.m. Family Night Worship followed by potluck and games. Sunday, June 26 – NO WORSHIP. Sunday, July 3, 9:00 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion by Pastor Jim Rushton. Sunday, July 10, NO WORSHIP. Sunday, July 17, 9 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion by Pastor Jim Rushton. Saturday, July 23, 5 p.m. Family Night Worship followed by potluck and games. Sunday, July 24 – NO WORSHIP. Possible camping the weekend of July 30-31. We can sit around the campfire and sing songs and make some S’mores! This will be further discussed.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! I miss my dad every day, so if you still have your dad, be sure to tell him you love him, and give him a big hug!
Bill and Lisa Markowitz and Brian from Edwardsville, Illinois spent the weekend with Faye Noble. In the afternoon they went to the Blooming Grove Methodist Church Cemetery to visit the family graves.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.