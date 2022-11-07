Happy Birthday to Kim Dressel, Owen Dressel, and Anthony Thofson who are celebrating birthdays this week.
Congratulations to my great-nephew, Ryan Block, who was named the Defensive MVP for the B team at Prior Lake High School. Great job, Ryan! We’re so proud of you.
Julie and Maggie attended the Section 1A and 1AA Semifinal Volleyball matches on Thursday evening in Rochester. Every match was exciting, and KW vs. Mabel-Canton was an intense match that went to 5 sets, with Mabel-Canton coming out on top. Congratulations to the team for a great season.
On Monday, Kris and I went to New Ulm to see the latest addition to our family, Mary Angela Vangsness, daughter of Troy and Anna. She is so adorable, and such a good baby. She didn’t squeak once the whole time we were there. We enjoyed having lunch downtown, and Mary slept the entire time. She’s such a little sweetheart. We’ll be going down to visit again real soon.
When I was driving home from New Ulm, I just had to stop at New Perspectives and visit Jean Overby. Jean is doing well, and she has a nice apartment with some of her former Home friends close by. Be sure to stop by and see some of these wonderful folks who are now living in Faribault. They will love to see you.
The closing of the Kenyon Senior Living has made a lot of us very sad and disappointed. I can’t help but reflect on our family’s connection to the Sunset Home. I’m going to start this week with Albion Rodde. It all began when Albion came to Moland for our Strawberry Festival, back in the mid-1960’s and asked Mom to come and work for him at the Sunset Home. She agreed. Mom always said that Albion “was the best boss” she ever had. Fast forward a few years, and when we were old enough to work, Julie, Kris and I got hired too. He hired me at Moland’s Turkey Dinner. I kind of see a pattern here.
We were happy, because it was a good job for a high school kid! Albion was respected by his employees; he was kind, honest, understanding and always fair. He made working at the Home fun. Albion wore a suit and tie to work every day. He knew all of the residents and employees by their names, and probably knew a few things about each of their families. He was so good to everyone.
I remember one resident in particular, Bob, who was a character and a favorite at the home. One day, Julie let Albion borrow their little red convertible, and Albion took time out of a busy day to take Bob out for a ride around town. What a thrill for Bob who, I’m sure had never ever been in a convertible in his life, but Albion made sure he got to experience that.
The Sunset Home Pancake Feed was also quite an event. Albion would be in charge of the griddle, and Julie remembers there being pancake syrup on the floor from the kitchen all the way through the dining room. He left a mess, but it was fun and everyone enjoyed it.
Mom used to tell the story of one Sunday evening when an older man from Kenyon came to the Sunset Home saying he needed a place to stay, and Albion said “come on in and pick out a room!” That’s the kind of guy Albion was, and that man lived happily at the Sunset Home for many, many years.
There have been so many wonderful residents and employees who have passed through the doors of the Sunset Home, and its closing will have a huge effect, not only on those who lost their jobs and their homes, but also on the entire town of Kenyon.
I had dinner with some former coworkers on Thursday night at Lava Burger in Owatonna. It was fun to get together with these three ladies, and we plan to do it again soon.
Gwen Springer, Pat Schreiber, and I, along with many other family and friends, attended the Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley Pithey on Wednesday at St. Michael Catholic Church. Sincere sympathy to her family and friends.
Sunday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. Sunday school, and 10:30 a.m. Worship. Nov. 20: 9 a.m. Sunday School and “What It Means to be a Lutheran” discussion with Pastor Rushton, 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion. Wednesday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Eve – Check out a community Worship service. Sunday, Nov. 24 – No Worship at Moland. Sunday, Dec. 4 – 9:00 a.m. Decorate the church. 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton.
Julie, Kris, Amanda and I enjoyed having coffee at Boot’s and Lu’s on Thursday morning. It’s so fun to have a cute spot to get together for a cup of good coffee.
Speaking of a cup of good coffee, I had just that on Friday afternoon when I visited Phyllis and David Derscheid for a little neighbor visit.
We will be assembling Christmas Shoe Boxes again this year, as well as having the mitten, scarf, hat, and sock tree at Moland. Donations of toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, combs, etc., for the shoeboxes are appreciated. Thank you.
I enjoyed the Holden All Saints Dinner on Sunday evening. It was all really delicious and very well organized. Thanks to everyone who made this happen — it’s a lot of work but very rewarding.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.