Happy Birthday this week to Art Hanson, Maria and Paige Schultenover, and Mark S. Dressel. Have a great day everyone.
Last weekend, Julie and Maggie headed south to do some serious flower shopping in Elma, Iowa. On the way down, they drove through little Taopia, MN and saw the devastation from the tornado that ripped through the town earlier this spring. Both of the girls found an abundance of flowers to choose from, and they were beautiful. A stop in Douglas on the way home was a good way to end the day.
On Monday, some of the gals from the Class of 1972 Reunion Committee had an excuse to meet for lunch again. Gail, Annette, Karen, Linda and I met at Castle Rock for a good lunch and a productive meeting. Another mailing was sent out, so we’re getting closer to the final touches on the region, which, again, will be on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Holden Park.
Julie and Maggie attended the K-4th grade spring concert in Wanamingo on Thursday night. The concert was inspired by the book, “Star’s Purpose: An Air Force Mission,” written by Krista Betcher. It was another full house, and the concert was awesome. Thanks to Jan Strand and all the teachers for helping with the concert. This was Ari Wagner’s last concert with the elementary school, as next year she’ll be in Kenyon at the “big school!” Good job, Ari.
On Thursday, I had the pleasure of getting to meet a couple of my “long lost” Aase relatives discovered through Ancestry.com. One of the ladies was Jeanette Vodicka from Corpus Christi, Texas, whose son did the Ancestry kit and had a match with Doreen McKinty of St. Cloud, who is a niece of Georgia Vincent. It is a little confusing, but the bottom line is that we’re all related. It was a lot of fun getting to know both of these wonderful ladies, and I was amazed at how much of our family history Jeanette had acquired as the result of a lot of research. She and Doreen took many pictures of some photos that I had to help fill in some of the blanks. We had a very fun time, and enjoyed lunch at Lacey’s in Kenyon. I have a feeling we will be staying in touch from now on.
On Friday, Katie and I made another trip down to Elma, Iowa to complete our flower shopping for this year (I hope, but I’m not going to promise). We had a fun time on the drive down, and filled my Escape with beautiful flowers and vegetables. We stopped in Austin and had pizza at Steve’s Pizza again, which did not disappoint. Knowing Katie she probably already has her flowers planted, but I’ll be working on that this week.
Friday night, Dave and Pat, and Dave and Gail, and I enjoyed getting together for supper at Lacey’s. Afterwards it was a lively game of Up and Down the River at the Trapp’s, where I came out the decisive winner (which doesn’t happen a lot). A good time was had by all.
On Saturday, Holden Church was the site of the wedding of Elizabeth Davidson and Jeremy Bancroft. Many relatives, friends and neighbors attended the ceremony, which was so nice, and the entire wedding party was beautiful. Later, a reception was held at The Skyroom at the Red Wing Golf Course. It was so fun to see many of Jeff and Karen’s relatives, as well as Jeremy’s family, and get a chance to talk with them. Family members from really all over the United States and some from other countries attended the wedding. The weather was perfect, albeit a little windy! It seems that wedding dances for our friends’ kids, are the best! We really had a fun time, and there were people on the dance floor until the very end of the dance. Congratulations to Elizabeth and Jeremy on their marriage.
Troy and Anna Vangsness took Ryan Block to the Twins vs. Royals game on Friday night as part of Ryan’s birthday gift this year. They saw a great game with the Twins coming out on top 10-7.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.