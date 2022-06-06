Happy Birthday wishes go out to Christine Behne, David Derscheid, Jim Behne, and Julie Dressel. Have a great day everyone.
Thanks to the Claremont American Legion who presented a Memorial Day Service at Moland on Monday. Also a huge thank you to Marion Flom and her family for donating a new flag and flagpole for our church. It looks so nice. JB, Julie, Maggie and I attended the Memorial Day Parade in Kenyon. Thank you to all those men and women who gave their lives for our freedom today.
On Tuesday, Krissy and I enjoyed having lunch together at Redemption in Faribault.
Thursday was a fun day. My long-time friend, Twylah Ottman and I spent the day in Red Wing. We had lunch at Fable’s, and then walked up and down the streets checking out many of the shops there. It was a perfect day for a little road trip.
On Friday afternoon, Cheri Floren hosted a get-together on her beautiful deck for several high school friends. Cheri, Lynn Clarke, Pam Broin, Judy Miller and Julie Broin had a fun time catching up with each other. As always, Cheri was the “hostess with the mostest.” Pam brought gifts for everyone including beautiful geraniums, and delicious candy from Costa’s Candies in Owatonna. Thank you, Cheri; it was a real treat and everyone agreed it will be done again.
Congratulations to Camden and Haidyn Aase whose baseball and softball teams both took second place in their respective tournaments last weekend. Great job, kids!
Also, congratulations to my first great-nephew, Nicholas Aase, who graduated from Farmington High School on Friday. Proud parents are Jon and Jodi Aase, and super proud grandparents are Dan and Carol Aase, and Jim and Sandy Elkin. Nick will be off to Minnesota State University in Mankato this fall. Congratulations Nick. We’re all so proud of you.
Another kid we’re super proud of is Ryan Block, who earned Outstanding Academic Excellence in maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher throughout middle school. He did all of this during the pandemic and many months of distance learning. You did great work, Ryan.
MOLAND CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, June 12 – No Worship at Moland. Sunday, June 19 – 9:00 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Saturday, June 25, Family Night at 5 p.m. with Worship, potluck and games to follow.
On Tuesday, Twylah Ottman, Alana Bunkers and I attended the visitation for Larry Louks at Michaelson’s in Owatonna. Larry worked for several years as the courier at Owatonna Clinic. He was a great guy who will be missed by his family and many friends and neighbors.
On Sunday, Chuck and Lori hosted a retirement party for Ron, Krissy and myself at their home. We had a great time with a lot of the family there to help celebrate. Dan and Carol, Troy and Anna, Maddy and Ryan, Brandon and Auntonya all the way from Las Vegas, David and Lauren and their three adorable boys, Dylan, Brianna and their two little munchkins, Bob, Julie, Ron, Krissy and I. We had such a fun time with each other, and even had a champagne toast with the retirees! Thanks to Chuck and Lori for having all of us at their home. We were glad the rain held off so Henry, Calvin, and Otto could swim in the pool.
Russ and Lynn Koehler visited with Faye Noble one night this week.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.