Happy Birthday to my great-nephew, Camden Aase, who turns 14 on June 17. Have a fun day, Cam.
It was off to Big Round Lake near Luck, Wisconsin for a group of former KHS alumni (Class of 1968), including Bruce Dugstad, Kent Whitney, Mark Lenway ,Chuck Aase and host, Dave Petersmeyer. The group spent a couple days successfully outwitting the pan fish in Big Round, all the while enjoying fish fries, boat rides and reminiscing about days gone by. Special thanks to Dave and his wife, Jan, for graciously hosting the group, along with Bruce, who also owns a cabin on the lake. It’s always a great time to get together with old friends, and a good time was had by all.
My great niece, Haidyn Aase, and her softball team from Apple Valley, took first place in the “Rosemount Shamrock Showdown” this past weekend. They beat a good team from Hastings to win the title. Dan and Carol, along with Chris, Stacy, and Camden, saw the team win. Way to go Haidyn!
JB, Julie and Maggie attended the graduation party on Saturday in Owatonna, for Marlee Dutton. Marlee is the daughter of Kris and Jenny Dutton, and the great niece of JB. Marlee will be furthering her education at St. Thomas where she will be studying business and marketing. It was great to see JB’s sister, Pat, as well as niece, Lesa and her husband Wayland. All the best to Marlee.
On Tuesday, I attended the monthly luncheon for the Owatonna Clinic Retirees in Owatonna. We had a great group of 12 people who met at Perkins, and we had a great time visiting and catching up with each other.
Julie, Maggie, Amanda and the kiddos spent a beautiful evening on the patio at Lacey’s listening to the music of Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio. Little Ari had her dancing shoes on, and kept Julie and Maggie busy all night. A special treat for the evening was provided by Arin Kyllo and Lilly Richards when they accompanied the group with Arin’s trumpet and Lilly’s guitar for “Ring of Fire.” If you get a chance to see this band, make sure you do! They are great!
Mary Woulfe, Ron and Krissy, Julie and Maggie, Katie and I attended Ryan’s double header against a good team from Northfield on Thursday evening. The good guys came up short in both games, but we still had fun watching some good baseball at a beautiful ball field, on an absolutely lovely evening. We also enjoyed having pizza at George’s Vineyard before the games.
On Friday, Krissy, our good friend Tina Mentor, and I visited the Aspelund Winery and Peony Gardens. As usual, it was fun seeing all of the different peonies that were in bloom, and we learned a lot about care of peonies. I couldn’t resist ordering a beautiful coral peony which will arrive this fall. After touring the gardens, we enjoyed having lunch at Lacey’s.
I was sad to hear that former Moland resident, Richard Willhaus, passed away this week. Richard and his wife, Dorothy, live in Akeley, MN. Sympathies are extended to Dorothy and their family.
On Sunday, Jon and Jodi Aase hosted a graduation party at their home for their son, Nick, who is a recent graduate of Farmington High School. Lots of family and friends were there, and it was so much fun seeing some of my family that I haven’t seen in a few years thanks to the pandemic. Nick is such a good kid, and he will be headed off to Mankato State University this fall. Congratulations, Nick!
Lynn, Mason and Megan were visitors of Faye Noble on Friday night. Megan is done with her business management course in Alexandria and graduated recently. Lynn, Russ, and Faye attended graduation ceremonies, and Megan was voted by her classmates to speak for the class. Megan is presently doing an internship. Congratulations Megan!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.