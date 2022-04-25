Happy Birthday this week to my niece, Maggie Broin, who celebrates her big day on April 27. Happy Birthday, Maggie! Also my much older cousin, Lauren Aase, has a birthday on April 29, and his brother Brian celebrates on May 1.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Judy Pavek. Judy’s funeral was held on Tuesday at Gol Lutheran Church. JB and Julie attended visitation on Monday evening. Take care Gary, Gwen, and Dawn. Judy was a special person to so many people. I remember how helpful she was working at the State Farm office in town. Blest be her memory.
On Monday, I enjoyed having lunch with my friend, Pam, and her wonderful mother, Oz, at The Depot in Faribault. We covered lots of topics of discussion over out 2.5 hour lunch, and we even celebrated my birthday a little bit early. Plans are for another get together in May to celebrate Pam’s birthday.
The Kenyon Senior Living hosted a "Thank You Coffee Party" for the many volunteers who serve at the KSL. We enjoyed having a nice lunch with several of the residents, and I got to touch base with Jean Overby and Ceal Foss for a little bit. We all received a homemade dish cloth knitted by Ruby Johnson, which was so thoughtful of her. The KSL is always looking for people to volunteer. If you’re interested, please stop by and talk with Sandy Amundson. It’s very rewarding to spend time with these folks, and someone said “You’ll leave with a smile on your face.”
Julie and Maggie attended the funeral mass for Donna Hollund on Thursday at St. Casimir Church in Wells, MN. Donna was the mother of Amanda, a good friend and coworker of Julie and Maggie. Donna was a very devoted wife, loving mother and wonderful grandmother. Sincere sympathy to Amanda and her entire family. Blessed be her memory.
On Thursday, Helen, Annette, Jackie, Gail, Karen, and I met at Andiamo Italian Restaurant in Eagan for a little get together. We had a great time, as always, and then went back to Helen’s to play some cards and have dessert. Thanks, Helen, for hosting us. It’s always a great time.
On Friday, it was another trip to Eagan for me and Gwen to run around with Helen for the day. We stopped at the Haupt Antiek Market in Apple Valley, which is always so much fun. This little store is only open four days a month, so it’s always a busy spot when they’re open. After that we went to Old Piper in Lakeville, and enjoyed their signature Reuben Pizza! Back to Helen’s for birthday dessert and celebrating my birthday a little early. ☺
Roger and Carol Pitan of Medford were Sunday afternoon visitors at the home of Faye Noble.
Moland Church Services: Sunday, May 1, Confirmation and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Sunday, May 8 – Mother’s Day. Please celebrate your mom if you’re lucky enough to still have her. ☺ Sunday, May 15 - Confirmation and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. NOTE: This is the last day of Sunday School and Confirmation until next September. Saturday, May 21, Family Night Worship followed by potluck and board games. NO WORSHIP on Sunday, May 22. Sunday, May 29 – TBD due to the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend.
On Saturday, I had lunch two of my favorite HR folks from the clinic, Liz Thissen, and Robin Petit. We met at Nori’s Restaurant in Geneva. We had a great time catching up with each other, because we haven’t gotten together since before the pandemic. We’ve already set up another day to meet, this time closer to Robin’s home in Truman, MN. There’s nothing like getting together with old friends!
The Timberwolves game on Saturday night had me on the edge of my chair all night long. Wow – I was afraid they were going to lose the game again, but big KAT came through with some clutch free throws at the end of the game to seal the win. We’ll see what happens on Tuesday night in Memphis, and then on Saturday night back at Target Center. It would be great if the Wolves could win.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.