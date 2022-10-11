Happy Birthday wishes this week to Larry Lurken, Steve Lurken, and Mark H. Dressel. Also Happy Birthday to little Marley Lurken, who will celebrate her birthday on Oct. 17. Have a fun birthday, Marley.
Sharon Flom Dixon stopped at my house on Saturday afternoon after attending the Nerstrand United Methodist Church’s Fall Festival We had a good visit, and I sent her home with some veggies from the garden.
On Friday night, JB, Julie, Maggie and Brennen attended the K-W Homecoming football game as the 1973/1974 football team and others were recognized during halftime. On Saturday evening, JB, Julie and Maggie attended the High School Hall of Fame Banquet. Lots of laughs and a few tears were shed during the acceptance speeches.
Congratulations to the inductees: Beth Hiner Baribeau, Beverly Sviggum, Rick Canton, Dave Mauseth, Randy Hockinson, Drew Lexvold, and the 1973 Kenyon Vikings Football Team. A much-deserved standing ovation was given to “Super Fan” Bev Sviggum for her many years of supporting the local teams.
Reminder of Gol Lutheran Church’s Harvest Luncheon set for Sunday, October 16 with serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes homemade vegetable beef soup, BBQs, potato salad, pie and beverages. Take outs will also be available. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Julie, Maggie, Autumn and Ari watched the KW Knights Volleyball team take on the United South Central Rebels. KW swept all three matches. It was a lot of fun watching the girls play. Autumn and Ari say that want to go again.
On Wednesday, Julie and Maggie spent an evening of crafting with Dawn Neubauer at their beautiful home in New Prague. The gals made a Halloween Scarecrow and a Christmas Snowman. It’s always a fun time at Glen and Dawn’s.
I spent Thursday-Saturday helping Katie celebrate her birthday. On Thursday, Krissy, Katie and I braved a cool and windy evening watching Ryan and his Prior Lake 9th grade team play Lakeville South. Prior Lake came from behind to win 22-16. Ryan had a good night with a 30-yard run, as well a running in a successful two-point conversion.
On Friday, Katie and I had fun doing a little holiday shopping, and meeting Helen Sathre for lunch at Café Zubas in Eagan. We had a fun time visiting, and then Katie and I hit the stores again. On Saturday, Katie, Ryan and I had a really fun time at Como Zoo and the Conservatory.
What a beautiful day to be at the zoo. Almost all of the animals were out sunning themselves in the warm sun, and we especially enjoyed watching a big polar bear have fun in the water with a large branch. He was having a great time. The Conservatory was beautiful with many mums and other fall plants on display for the season. This is a really special place that is free to attend, so pick a nice day and head up to St. Paul to see this little gem of a place.
Julie and Maggie attended the sold-out concert at the Xcel Center of Chris Stapleton. He was backed up by newcomer, Morgan Wade and crowd favorite Elle King. This was Stapleton’s first concert in Minnesota. When he comes back, the girls will also be back.
Bob, Brandon and David spent the weekend at David’s lake home, “Nordenhaus” near St. Cloud. I haven’t heard all the details, but the guys had a nice weekend to get together and do a little fishing.
Karen, Annette, Gail and I attended the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears game at US Bank Stadium on Sunday. The Vikes like to make the game interesting, giving up a 21-3 halftime lead, but came out on top after a great play by Cam Dantzler, Sr., to seal the win. It was really exciting. After the game, we visited with Emily Davidson at her beautiful apartment in Minneapolis. It was such a lovely day, so we walked to a nearby restaurant for dinner on the patio. It was really fun to see Emily and catch up with her.
MOLAND SERVICES: Sunday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton. Sunday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m. Family Night with potluck and games to follow. Sunday, Oct. 30, Sunday School, 10:30 Worship with Confirmation Sunday for Nicholas Livingston and Jessie Aase. Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton. We will also have a potluck dinner following services.
Remember to feed and water the birds.